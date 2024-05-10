Arjun Kapoor lends support to Delhi boy selling rolls in viral video, netizens say ‘terrible actor, but good human’
Arjun Kapoor has received applaud on social media after he came forward to provide support to a young kid who was selling rolls after losing his father to a severe ailment
Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor stepped forward to provide help to a Delhi kid whose heart-wrenching yet inspiring story has drawn attention of top leaders and celebrities. The video of 10-year-old Jaspreet Singh selling rolls for a living after he lost his father because of a severe illness has gone viral on the internet.