Arjun Kapoor has received applaud on social media after he came forward to provide support to a young kid who was selling rolls after losing his father to a severe ailment

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor stepped forward to provide help to a Delhi kid whose heart-wrenching yet inspiring story has drawn attention of top leaders and celebrities. The video of 10-year-old Jaspreet Singh selling rolls for a living after he lost his father because of a severe illness has gone viral on the internet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The determination of the young kid despite hardships drew the attention of business tycoon Anand Mahindra, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Jarnail Singh, and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rajiv Babbar. Kapoor is the latest addition to the list. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to news agency PTI, Kapoor shared a news report about Jaspreet on his Instagram Story. While sharing the story, he lauded the youngster for his courage, optimism and grit in tough times. He also expressed his will to support the kid's education and sought help from people to know his whereabouts.

"With a smile on his face, he's facing life ahead and all that will come with it…. I salute this 10-year-old for having the courage to stand up on his own two feet and take over his father's work within 10 days of his passing away. I would love to help him out with his or his sister's education; if anyone knows about his whereabouts, do let me know," he wrote in the post.

Arjun Kapoor's gesture received a positive response from social media users. A Reddit user applauded Arjun Kapoor's gesture and said, “He genuinely seems to be a good person, he was there for J & K when Sridevi died despite what all she did to Mona. It takes a big, forgiving heart. He also made amends with his father. He understands that grudges can consume him from inside but it takes a lot to practice that" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Say what about his acting talent or lack of it but Arjun is good by heart. He always seems so genuine and empathetic towards others. Kudos to him for doing this," wrote another user.

"Arjun is lazy actor but time n time he has proved he is good human ."

“Acting mai nhi acchaa lekin Dil ka bahot accha." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Arjun is a good guy. Terrible actor but a decent human being."

About the Delhi boy in the viral video The video of the kid was originally shared by food vlogger Sarabjeet Singh a week ago. In the viral video, Jaspreet talks about his family's condition. The young kid's smile on his face reflects his grit and determination to face the tough situation. According to the video, Jaspreet lost his father to brain tuberculosis last month. After the setback, the 10-year-old took on the responsibility of running the food card with his teenage cousin Gurmukh Singh. Jaspreet and his sister are currently living with their aunt. Their mother is currently living in their hometown in Punjab.

