From Batata Wada to Gujarati Dal, full list of Marathi dishes served at Arjun Tendulkar's wedding

Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar and entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok tied the knot on 5 March 2026 in grand ceremony held at Mumbai's The St Regis Hotel. The couple, dressed in traditional Indian attire, marked their big day with subtle grandeur celebrating cultural roots.

Stylist Eka Lakhani not only shared pictures of Tendulkar family's outfits but also the menu card, giving us a glimpse of the traditional delicacies the guests enjoyed. Arjun Tendulkar donned Manish Malhotra's creation while Saaniya looked graceful in Tarun Tahiliani outfit.

Sachin Tendulkar and his daughter Sara, both wore Manish Malhotra's custom outfits while Sachin's wife Anjali looked elegant in Juhi Shah's designer saree.

A video shared by celebrity makeup artist Nishi Singh offers a behind the scenes look at Tendulkar family’s preparations for the big day. Anjali Tendulkar looks radiant, preparing for her son’s wedding while we get a brief glimpse of master blaster.

View full Image Sara Tendulkar looks graceful in Manish Malhotra's outfit. ( Instagram )

The wedding ceremony was a blend of Punjabi and Maharashtrian traditions, featuring a stunning 270-degree centre mandap adorned with baby's breath and muted gold accents, Hindustan Times reported.

Guests were served Maharashtrian, Gujarati and coastal dishes, believed to be among Tendulkar's favourites. Several Marathi dishes were the highlight of the wedding, including ‘Mattha’ beverage, Maharashtra sweet flatbread ‘Puran Poli,’ celebratory dumplings ‘Ukdiche Modak’ and Marathi sweet dishes 'Aamras' and ‘Basundi,’ among others. The full list of traditional offerings listed on the menu card are provided below:

Moong Dal Halwa

Kothimbir Wadi

Mini Batata Wada

Watana Ghughra

Batatachi Sukhi Bhaaji

Kaju Tondli

Undhiyu

Valachi Usal

Aluchi Patal Bhaaj

Bhaat

Waran

Masale Bhaat

Gujarati Dal

Phulka. Puri, Tandalachi Bhakri.

Bhajani che Wade

Roasted Papad

Fried Papad

Kurdya

Kairi che Lonche

Limbache God Lonche

Khamang Kakd

Matka Dahi

Panchamrut Have a look at the menu card here:

View full Image Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding menu card. ( Instagram )