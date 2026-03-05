Arjun Tendulkar–Saaniya Chandhok wedding: How a friendship turned into forever

One of the most talked-about celebrity weddings right now is that of cricketer Arjun Tendulkar and entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok. The son of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar is set to marry his long-time partner on March 5 in Mumbai, with the ceremony expected to be a private affair attended by close family and friends.

Their relationship has been quietly evolving over the years, rooted in long-standing family connections and friendships within Mumbai’s social circles.

How Their Story Began Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s paths first crossed through overlapping family and social networks in Mumbai. Their families had known each other for years. Saaniya’s grandfather, Ravi Ghai, who is the chairman of Graviss Group, shares a long-standing association with Sachin Tendulkar, Hindustan Times reported.

While Arjun pursued his cricket career — currently known for playing as an all-rounder for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL — Saaniya was building her own professional journey as an entrepreneur. She runs a pet spa business and has been making a name for herself in the startup space.

However, their bond reportedly grew stronger through Sara Tendulkar. Saaniya has been Sara’s close friend for years and frequently spent time with the Tendulkar family at gatherings, vacations and casual outings.

Over time, the friendship between Arjun and Saaniya deepened, eventually turning into a romantic relationship.

Interestingly, Saaniya is a year older than Arjun. She is 26, while the cricketer is 25 — a detail many fans have noted as a refreshing break from traditional expectations.

A Quiet Engagement The couple got engaged on August 13, 2025, in a private ceremony at the Ghai family residence in Mumbai. The event was attended by only close family members and a small circle of friends.

The engagement remained largely under wraps until it was later confirmed by Sachin Tendulkar himself during an interaction on Reddit.

Earlier this February, the couple and their families were also present at a Grand Puja hosted by the Ambani family in Jamnagar. The ceremony was held at the same venue where the elaborate pre-wedding celebrations of Anant and Radhika Ambani had taken place last year.

During the gathering, Sachin Tendulkar spoke about his son taking a major step in life and appeared visibly emotional.

“When your son brings a girl home… you know he’s grown up. They look madly in love,” he said.

Wedding In Mumbai Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok are expected to tie the knot in Mumbai on March 5. The wedding is said to be an intimate celebration with family and close friends, in keeping with the Tendulkar family’s preference for privacy.