WATCH: Tendulkar and Ambani families bless Arjun Tendulkar, Saaniya Chandhok before wedding

Pre-wedding celebrations of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok have begun in Jamnagar, drawing attention across social media after a touching video from the festivities surfaced online.

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s pre-wedding rituals begin The couple, who are expected to marry in the first week of March, were seen seeking blessings alongside members of the Tendulkar, Chandhok and Ambani families in a ceremony filled with warmth and tradition.

The video, shared by IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, shows the couple offering prayers to Lord Ganesha ahead of their wedding ceremony. The ritual is considered an auspicious start to new beginnings in Hindu weddings. Arjun and Saaniya appeared dressed in traditional attire as family members gathered around them during the prayer ceremony.

The wedding is set to take place at the Ambani family’s private bungalow in Jamnagar, Gujarat — a location that has recently hosted several high-profile celebrations. Members of both families have already arrived in the city, with preparations underway for multiple wedding functions expected to continue over several days.

More about the couple Arjun, the son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, has largely kept his personal life away from public attention. However, the upcoming wedding has placed the young cricketer firmly in the spotlight. Friends, relatives and well-known personalities from business, sport and entertainment are expected to attend the ceremony.

The presence of the Ambani family has added to the scale of the celebrations. Industrialist Mukesh Ambani and philanthropist Nita Ambani were seen participating in the Ganesh prayers alongside the families. According to reports surrounding the event, Nita Ambani welcomed the couple warmly and expressed her happiness at hosting the celebrations in Jamnagar, calling weddings a time that brings families together and strengthens bonds.

In the video released online, the atmosphere appears intimate despite the high-profile guest list. Family members are seen smiling, blessing the couple and participating in rituals, offering a rare glimpse into what is otherwise a closely guarded private event.

Social media users quickly reacted to the clip, describing it as “heartwarming” and praising the simplicity of the ceremony despite the grandeur associated with the venue. Fans of Sachin Tendulkar also expressed excitement at seeing his son begin a new chapter in life, with many sending congratulatory messages to the couple.

Sources close to the celebrations suggest that traditional ceremonies, including haldi and sangeet functions, are planned before the main wedding day. Security arrangements around the venue have reportedly been heightened as prominent guests are expected to arrive over the coming days.

While official details of the guest list remain undisclosed, the wedding is already being viewed as one of the most talked-about society events of the season. The video shared by Mumbai Indians has only increased anticipation, offering fans a glimpse of a deeply personal moment — one centred not on spectacle, but on family, blessings and tradition.