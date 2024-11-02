ARM movie now on OTT: How to watch Malayalam action-fantasy starring Tovino Thomas

Ajayante Randam Moshanam, starring Tovino Thomas, has been a box office success since its September 12 release. The Malayalam action-fantasy film is now available on OTT.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated2 Nov 2024, 11:49 AM IST
ARM movie now on OTT: How to watch Malayalam action-fantasy starring Tovino Thomas
ARM movie now on OTT: How to watch Malayalam action-fantasy starring Tovino Thomas(Screengrab from YouTube/Magic Frames)

Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM), starring Tovino Thomas, has been a big success in cinemas since its release on September 12. This Malayalam action-fantasy movie, which attracted praise for Tovino’s performance and unique avatars, is now ready to entertain viewers on OTT.

Set in Northern Kerala between 1900, 1950 and 1990, the movie follows three heroes, Maniyan, Kunjikelu and Ajayan. They strive to protect the land's most valuable treasure across generations.

Tovino shot into fame with Minnal Murali, a superhero movie released in 2021. It was highly appreciated by critics and viewers alike.

Disney+ Hotstar will stream ARM starting November 8. The OTT giant made the announcement with an engaging Instagram post, inviting viewers to prepare for the thrilling action and adventure that ARM brings.

Alongside Tovino, ARM features an impressive cast, including Krithi Shetty, Basil Joseph, Kabir Duhan Singh and Pramod Shetty. Each actor's unique charm contributes to the film’s engaging storyline.

The film’s OTT release comes almost two months after its theatrical release. During its theatrical run, it surpassed 90 crore at the worldwide box office.

ARM captivated audiences largely because of Tovino Thomas's portrayal of three distinct characters: Maniyan, Kunjikelu and Ajayan. Each role brought a unique personality and appearance, showcasing Tovino’s versatility.

This multidimensional storyline, deeply rooted in Kerala’s folklore and fantasy, is Jithin Laal's debut directorial venture. The movie tells the tale of a robbery and follows the lives of three generations of heroes connected to it.

Produced by Magic Frames and funded by UGM Entertainment, ARM carries a rich cultural narrative that resonates with Kerala's legendary tales, adding an enchanting layer to the plot.

The voices of iconic actors Chiyaan Vikram and Mohanlal lent depth to two special characters, enhancing the film's overall impact.

ARM public review

One viewer wrote, “This is an example how a fairytale should be told. Great visuals, mesmerizing music and impeccable performances.”

Another commented, “Tovino Thomas delivers a tour-de-force performance, showcasing his remarkable range.”

“A visual extravaganza set on the backdrop of a mythological tale,” came from another viewer.

First Published:2 Nov 2024, 11:49 AM IST
