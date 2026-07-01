Armie Hammer comeback film 'Citizen Vigilante' lands global deal following Elon Musk promotion

Armie Hammer's return to leading roles has received an unlikely boost after Citizen Vigilante, the actor's controversial comeback film, secured expanded worldwide distribution following a high-profile promotion by Elon Musk.

Armie Hammer film lands global deal after Elon Musk's sudden promo According to an exclusive report by Variety, Quiver Distribution has acquired worldwide rights to the action thriller, excluding the United Kingdom, German-speaking territories, South Korea and Taiwan. The company, led by co-presidents Jeff Sackman and Berry Meyerowitz, had already secured North American rights and released the film in the region on 19 June.

The international deal comes days after Musk shared Citizen Vigilante in its entirety on his social media platform X, allowing users to download the film free of charge for a 48-hour period between Thursday and Saturday. The move exposed the film to the platform's vast user base and generated significant online attention.

Speaking to Variety, German filmmaker Uwe Boll, who directed the film, described his surprise when he learned that Musk had contacted the production team through Boll's US-based podcast, Uwe Boll Raw, which he co-hosts with Gary Otto.

"He contacted my U.S. podcast, but not me directly, and they told me, like, 'We got a message from Elon Musk,'" Boll said. "I thought that it must be a parody account… I mean, you're not really thinking that he would contact you, but then it turned out it was true."

Boll added that his direct interaction with Musk was limited.

"But I didn't really chat myself with him or talk to him. It was very quick, you know. I think this guy, I don't know what he's doing per day, but I think his attention went like fast, you know. So, I felt also if we don't in a way agree to do it, he would've just moved on."

When asked whether Musk had sought permission before uploading the film to X, Boll replied: "Basically, yes."

The director acknowledged that allowing audiences to access the film for free may have undermined some of its immediate commercial prospects, but argued that the unprecedented publicity generated by Musk's endorsement could ultimately prove more valuable.

"There is, of course, a good and a bad side of the X posting," Boll said. "The question you have to evaluate is: Is that bringing more money in the end, or is that costing me a lot of money? You know, you get a lot of PR, but you don't get a lot of money. So, we will figure that out in the next four or six weeks."

Boll suggested that the political discussions generated by the film also influenced the decision to allow Musk to distribute it on the platform.

He said that, given the "political power" the film had unleashed, and because "then it was only out in the U.S. and Canada, it felt a little like: No, we should, for a short time at least, give this movie to the world."

The director noted that the film has yet to receive a classification in the UK and was denied certification in Germany. With distribution prospects in several territories appearing limited, Boll concluded that releasing the film through X presented little downside.

"So, that's the thing, you feel like, 'Why not,' you know? Like, just go for it," he said.

Citizen Vigilante stars Hammer as Sanders, a vigilante character at the centre of the action thriller. The film marks one of the actor's highest-profile projects since his career stalled following allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse that emerged in 2021. Hammer has consistently denied criminal wrongdoing, and no criminal charges were ultimately filed against him.

According to Boll, the film has generated approximately $600,000 in revenue through digital platforms including iTunes, Amazon, Fandango and Google Play since its North American release. With an estimated production budget of around $2 million, the director acknowledged that the film remains some distance from recouping its costs.

Nevertheless, Boll said he is already considering a sequel, which he hopes to release next year.

"When you make a successful movie, you always hope that you can make a second part, and it would make sense to send [Sanders, the vigilante played by Hammer] to England or to send him to America, and then we go from there."

Although Boll said early ideas for a sequel exist, he confirmed that no screenplay has yet been written. Asked whether Hammer would return for a follow-up film, the director said: "I think he would be happy to do it."