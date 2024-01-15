The 76th Army Day was celebrated with grandeur on Monday in Uttar Pradesh with paramotorists of the 50 Para Independent brigade performing in Lucknow. Also, six marching contingents from the army's different regiments, a military band comprising five regimental brass bands, and three pipe bands participated in the parade, including the Parachute Brigade. The 50th (Independent) Sikh Light Infantry, Jat Regiment, Garhwal Rifles, Bengal Engineer Group, and the Army Air Defence were among the six marching contingents at the parade. The celebrations were organised at the parade ground of the 11 Gorkha Rifles Regimental Centre in Lucknow under the command of Major General Salil Seth. The five regimental brass/military bands included the Punjab Regiment Centre, Grenadier Regimental Centre, Bihar Regiment Centre, Sikh Light Regiment Centre, Kumaon Regimental Centre, and SIKH Regimental Centre. Army Chief General Manoj Pande said that the Army is fully prepared and capable of dealing with any challenge and has taken many concrete steps to develop our capabilities on the northern borders on Monday. In a first, AI to 'join the ranks' at Army Day Parade: How will it help? General Manoj Pande asserted that today our country stands on the brink of a new era, adding, "We all have set a vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' as our country completes 100 years of independence for which a secure environment is essential and Indian Army plays a vital role in achieving it".

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Anil Chauhan, extended greetings to all the ranks of the Indian Army, veterans, and Veer Naris on Monday.

Indian Army launching 'Operation Sarvashakti' to counter Pakistan's attempts to revive terrorism in J-K

"To the brave men and women in uniform, your commitment to safeguarding our borders and preserving the ideals of our great nation is truly commendable. Your courage, sacrifices, and professionalism exemplify the highest standards of military ethos. As we celebrate this day, let us reflect on the legacy of our armed forces, a legacy etched in honour, valour, and a steadfast commitment to duty," CDS Chauhan said in his message.

15 January is observed as Army Day every year to commemorate the occasion when General (later Field Marshal) KM Cariappa took over command of the Indian Army from General Francis Roy Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief, in 1949, thus becoming the first Indian Commander-in-Chief post-independence.

