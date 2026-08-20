Army veterans react to viral video showing Gen Z woman’s outburst in Ladakh, ‘Before asking for entitlement…’

Two retired army veterans have publicly criticised a woman's outburst in Ladakh. The reaction comes in connection with a viral video about the tourist’s reaction.

Lieutenant General Devendra Pratap Pandey (Retd) addressed the incident without naming the woman. He said that she had caused ‘damages’ through her behaviour at the Minimarg checkpoint.

Lt Gen DP Pandey (Retd) argued that she had tried creating division between Kashmiris and other Indian citizens. He notes that Kashmiris regularly endure security checks without complaint from anyone.

“No government or security force enjoys it. Today, the situation is peaceful because of the very uniform she said that draws pay through her tax,” he wrote.

The army veteran credited the region's peace to soldiers earning modest salaries. He sarcastically suggested crowdfunding the woman’s salary to serve in a place like Siachen.

According to Lt Gen DP Pandey (Retd), soldiers pay taxes even before receiving their pay. According to him, this means advance taxation, followed by the claim back of overpayments.

He also criticised the woman for casting Gen Z in a negative light. Pandey said his personal experience with Gen Z showed patience and respect instead.

“They are patient, polite, respectful, and well behaved… even though in a digital world. Yet to come across (anyone) like her in J&K and rest of India. Exceptions always existed in my time, before and thereafter,” he wrote.

Lt Gen DP Pandey (Retd) doubted if she would ever acknowledge that her tantrum was ‘inappropriate’. However, he praised the young soldiers for how respectfully they handled the confrontation.

Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon (Retd) also responded critically to the viral video. He also reminded the woman that soldiers paid taxes before receiving salaries.

Lt Gen KJS Dhillon (Retd) noted that tourists could safely visit such areas because soldiers guarded them. According to him, soldiers do this daily, sometimes risking their own lives.

“You can go for vacation to such areas bcoz our soldiers are guarding it day & night, even at the cost of their lives,” he wrote.

Dhillon criticised her language, linking it to her upbringing and education. He urged her to remain respectful in future interactions.

“Learn to be a good law-abiding citizen before asking for entitlement. And lastly… Get Well Soon,” he wrote.

Viral video controversy The controversy stemmed from a viral video showing heated arguments at a checkpoint. The incident reportedly occurred on 25 July in Kargil, Ladakh.

The woman claimed authorities were treating tourists like they treated local Kashmiris, unfairly. She declared that her generation wouldn't tolerate such treatment anymore. “We are Gen-Z,” she declared.

Reports suggest that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth were travelling nearby at the time. Poor weather forced them to switch from air to helicopter transport.