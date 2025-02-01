A potato peeling video is doing the rounds that makes a satire on arrange marriage. The video shows a person peeling potatoes by taking down most of the edible part. The 23-second clip shared by a user on X, humorously questions the fears associated with such unions.

Highlights the fears that come with arrange marriage concept, the caption to the post states, “Arrange marriage is scary what if she.” Addressing common fears associated with it, the user added, “Who… peels potato like this.” This video caght social media attention as it amassed over 2.2 million views, 9.9 thousand likes and several comments.

Social media reaction A user mentioned that it seems like the person in the video is going to make food out of potato peels. Another user dropped an amusing question, what will happen if the woman from arranged marriage will peel onions.

A third user quipped, “I can chop vegetables in a better way.” A fourth user jokingly suggested that the person peeling potato should be handed over a Kiwi, suggesting that the video outcome would be even more entertaining. A fifth user joked, “Whether peel curry or vegetable curry will be eaten?”

A sixth user commented, “Things like these have more probability of occurrence more in a love marriage.” A seventh user remarked, “Marry a surgeon.” Another user wrote, “It's still safer than love marriage. Bhukhe nahi maroge.” A user replied, “Who asked u to get potatoes with skin ?”