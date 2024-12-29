Aman Gupta, the co-founder of boAt Lifestyle, has criticised a Bollywood actor for his arrogance, contrasting his public image of humility. Gupta's comments during a podcast sparked speculation on social media regarding the actor's identity.

Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal were speaking to Dostcast on YouTube when the boat CMO made the comments. A clip of his comments about the "arrogant" Bollywood actor was later shared on social media. One of the videos has gone viral and received 1.4 million views.

"Ek actor tha. Humara brand ambassador tha. Itni akad thi usme…aur news me main padta tha wo kitna sweet hai. Dekho, reporter se kitna acche se baat karta hai. Media se kitna acche se baat karta hai. Dekho zara ye economy class me jaa raha hai. Humaare sath itni akad dikhata tha ((There was an actor who was our brand ambassador. He was so full of himself… and in the news, I would read about how sweet he was. "Look how nicely he talks to reporters. See how well he interacts with the media. Oh, look, he's travelling in economy class." But with us, he would show so much arrogance)," Aman Gupta said.

“Mujhe samajh aa gaya tha ki (That’s when I realised)…people have mastered the art of being humble," he added.

"I think duniya me dheere dheere logon ko pata lag jata hai. I think Indian junta bahot smart hai. Unhe samajh aa jata hai kaun real hai, kaun asli me humble hai, kaun asli me akdu hai, kisme ego hai, kisme ghamand hai (I think, over time, the world starts to understand. I believe the Indian public is very smart. They figure out who is real, who is genuinely humble, who is actually arrogant, who has an ego, and who is full of pride)," Gupta added.

Social media speculates Social media users have started speculating who the Bollywood actor is. Some claim Aman Gupta is talking about Kartik Aryan while others say he is referring to Ranveer Singh. Some users believe the boAt co-founder is hinting at Diljit Dosanjh.

“That is Kartik Aryan. That was the news that he is so humble that he is travelling in economy," wrote one user.

“Karthik aryan is really sweet...hav seen him for 30 minte he kept on giving selfies...felt bad fr him," countered another user.

"Maybe it can be ranveer Singh also?" speculated one user.

When some users claim it could be Diljit, others remind them that the Punjabi singer never travels economy class.