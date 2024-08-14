Arshad Nadeem’s Independence Day message video goes viral for all the wrong reasons; check out

A video of Olympic javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem went viral on Wednesday. Nadeem shared a video on his Instagram, calling for peace and unity on Pakistan's Independence Day. What caught people's attention was the "background music". It was the sound of the snoring. The video with a snoring sound in the background went viral in no time.

However, Arshad deleted the video and shared a fresh one where no snoring sound could be heard. In the fresh video, there was no sound in the background.

Besides, the viral (old) video and the new video had many other differences. In both the videos, Arshad's tone is different and he takes pauses between sentences differently while speaking in videos. Moreover, he says "Nezah" in one video and "Nezeh" in the other.

This explained that Arshad posted a new video to eliminate the snoring sound after the harsh trolling on social media. One of the comments on the video pointed out, "Background score missing, sir. #snore 😂"

Pakistan celebrates its independence day on August 14 every year. On the occasion, Nadeem shared a message of unity with the Pakistani audience.

In the video, Olympic gold medalist Arshad could be heard saying, "On Pakistan's Independence Day, I appeal to the people of Pakistan to take a pledge that we stay united. Like how on August 8th, after I bagged gold at the Paris Olympics, we witnessed a wave of joy not only in Pakistan but among Pakistanis worldwide. I wish you stand by me and, like how I have changed my profile pictures on social media for August 14th, stating 'United we stand,' I want all of you to stand with me and change your profile pictures. Let's show the world that 'United we stand.'"

What happened on August 8 On August 8, Nadeem won Pakistan's first Olympic gold in 40 years. He won gold in the men's javelin at the Paris Olympics. India's Neeraj Chopra took silver and Grenada's Anderson Peters got bronze.

Nadeem managed an astonishing 92.97m in his second attempt to set the bar too high for the rest of the field, including Chopra, who seemed under pressure and managed just one legitimate throw -- the silver-winning 89.45m in the second round. It was the season's best effort from the Indian, topping his qualification throw of 89.34m, but nowhere close to being enough for gold.

Meanwhile, Nadeem received a total of 250 million rupees ($897,000) on Tuesday, August 14, as Pakistan continued to celebrate his record-breaking throw at the Paris Games. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced 150 million rupees ($538,000) for Nadeem at a special ceremony to honor the star athlete in Islamabad.