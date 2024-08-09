Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Arshad Nadeem's Olympic gold sparks hilarious meme fest: 'Picked up Pakistan's sorrows and...'

Arshad Nadeem's Olympic gold sparks hilarious meme fest: 'Picked up Pakistan's sorrows and...'

Livemint

Pakistan's javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem won Pakistan's first-ever gold in an individual event. Nadeem's victory after outpacing India's Golden boy sparked memefest online

Arshad Nadeem, of Pakistan, competes during the men's javelin throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo)

Pakistan javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem won millions of hearts after he won gold medal at Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday. Nadeem's victory after outpacing India's Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra sparked various reactions on social media. Several social media users from Pakistan celebrated the moment by sharing hilarious posts and memes online.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Social media sparks meme fest on Nadeem Shah's Olympic gold victory

Arshad Nadeem Olympic record-breaking effort

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem was in his best form during the Olympics javelin throw final event. He pulled off an Olympic record-breaking effort of 92.97m on Thursday night.

Nadeem's performance remained unbeatable throughout the competition. Despite repeated attempts, only Neeraj Chopra could manage to make a throw closer to Shah. Neeraj Chopra clinched the silver medal at the Paris Games with a season's best throw of 89.45m after Nadeem pulled off an

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.