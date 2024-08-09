Pakistan javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem won millions of hearts after he won gold medal at Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday. Nadeem's victory after outpacing India's Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra sparked various reactions on social media. Several social media users from Pakistan celebrated the moment by sharing hilarious posts and memes online.
Social media sparks meme fest on Nadeem Shah's Olympic gold victory
Arshad Nadeem Olympic record-breaking effort
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem was in his best form during the Olympics javelin throw final event. He pulled off an Olympic record-breaking effort of 92.97m on Thursday night.
Nadeem's performance remained unbeatable throughout the competition. Despite repeated attempts, only Neeraj Chopra could manage to make a throw closer to Shah. Neeraj Chopra clinched the silver medal at the Paris Games with a season's best throw of 89.45m after Nadeem pulled off an