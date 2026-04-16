Arshdeep Singh scripts IPL history; becomes first player to reach 100 wickets for PBKS with double strike vs MI

In a thrilling powerplay moment at the Wankhede Stadium, Punjab Kings’ star left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh etched his name into IPL record books. The 27-year-old became the first bowler in franchise history to claim 100 wickets for Punjab Kings, dismissing Mumbai Indians opener Ryan Rickelton for his milestone scalp.

Arshdeep’s landmark came in the second over of MI’s innings during Match 24 of IPL 2026. What followed was pure magic as he bagged two wickets in two balls, sending the Punjab Kings dugout and fans into wild celebrations.

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Arshdeep reaches 100-wicket milestone in style The over started with Arshdeep bowling a length ball down the leg side to South African wicket-keeper batter Ryan Rickelton. The delivery was not his best, but Rickelton flicked it straight to deep square leg, where Shashank Singh completed a well-judged catch just inside the ropes. Rickelton scored just 2 runs off 8 balls before departing.

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This dismissal not only brought up Arshdeep’s 100th wicket for the franchise but also highlighted his consistency since joining Punjab Kings in 2019. He has grown into one of the most reliable death bowlers in the league, often swinging the new ball effectively.

Back-to-back wickets rock Mumbai Indians On the next ball, danger man Suryakumar Yadav walked in. Arshdeep got the ball to shape away beautifully from the right-hander at 136.9 kmph. SKY went for an ambitious drive but only managed a thick outside edge that flew to short third man.

Yuzvendra Chahal, fielding there, moved swiftly to his left and took a sharp catch. Suryakumar Yadav was out for a golden duck (0 off 1 ball).

Naman Dhir came out to face the hat-trick ball as Mumbai Indians slumped to 12/2 at 2.2 overs. Arshdeep’s early double strike left MI’s strong batting line-up in early trouble.

Special milestone and powerplay impact This was Arshdeep Singh's first IPL wicket in the powerplay in his last 11 innings (spanning 21.1 overs), underlining how he has fine-tuned his new-ball skills. The swing and accuracy he showed against two quality batters proved why he remains a key asset for Punjab Kings and Team India.

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Arshdeep now sits among an elite group of bowlers with 100+ IPL wickets, and he is the first to achieve this feat exclusively for Punjab Kings. His big smile after the 100th wicket showed the emotion behind the achievement after years of hard work with the franchise.

Punjab Kings, who have started IPL 2026 strongly, would hope this inspired spell sets the tone for another dominant performance. For Mumbai Indians, the early collapse will test their middle order, especially with key players like Rohit Sharma and Mitchell Santner unavailable.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.