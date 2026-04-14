Watch: Artemis II astronaut Christina Koch shares emotional video of reuniting with dog Sadie

Christina Koch, one of the astronauts involved in Artemis II, has reunited with her dog following her return to Earth, in a moment that has drawn widespread attention online.
A video of the reunion, shared by Koch on Instagram, shows Koch being greeted enthusiastically by her dog after an extended period away due to mission training and spaceflight commitments. The clip captures the dog running towards her and jumping up in excitement, as Koch responds with visible emotion.
Koch shared the video with the caption, “In order: 🌍 🤗 🐕🏖️ I’m still pretty sure I was the happier side of this reunion. Sadie taught me everything I needed to know about being an emotional support animal. Didn’t expect that would come in handy (sic).”
The footage has since been widely circulated, with viewers noting the personal impact of long-duration missions on astronauts and their families.
The reunion took place after Koch completed her role in Artemis II, a key mission in NASA’s ongoing programme to return humans to the Moon. Artemis II is designed as a crewed mission that travels around the Moon before returning to Earth, serving as a major step ahead of future lunar landings planned under the Artemis programme.
Koch, who has previously set records for long-duration spaceflight, spent months preparing for the mission. Training included simulations, technical exercises, and extended periods away from home. Such preparation, combined with the mission itself, often requires astronauts to be separated from their families and pets for long stretches of time.
People reacted to the video and commented under the post. One person wrote, “Orbiting the moon and running on the beach in the same week is unbelievable I'm obsessed (sic).” Another person commented, ""Mom is back from space!!!" 🩷🐕🐾 (sic)."
A third person commented, “Sadie has no idea how far you travelled to see her again. Love this so much. ❤️ (sic).”
Christina Koch has been a prominent figure in recent space missions, having previously participated in record-setting stays aboard the International Space Station. Her involvement in Artemis II places her among the astronauts contributing to the next phase of human space exploration.
Artemis II is part of a broader effort by NASA to establish a sustained human presence on the Moon and eventually support missions to Mars. The programme has drawn global attention for its scientific and symbolic importance.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.