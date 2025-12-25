Artemis nutritionist debunks festive drinking myths, reveals safe limits – beer, wine or whisky

The holiday season is here. It brings indulgent feasts, joyful gatherings and year-end parties. With Christmas and New Year celebrations in full swing, alcohol often becomes part of the mix. However, doctors are issuing a warning. To stay safe during the festive season, health experts recommend following specific guidelines.

Dr Anshul Singh, from the Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics Department at Artemis Hospitals, told Livemint that no amount of alcohol is completely safe.

Beer, wine or whiskey: Which is safer? However, if one must choose between beer, wine, or hard spirits such as whisky or rum, the question remains: which one is relatively better or safer?

“There is no alcohol that is completely safe,” says Dr Singh. “Doctors agree that less is always better.” If you decide to drink, do so in moderation. This means staying within these daily limits: For women, one small drink (150 ml of wine, 330 ml of beer, or 30 ml of spirits). For men, two small drinks (300 ml of wine, 660 ml of beer, or 60 ml of spirits).

Many people reach for a chilled glass of sangria, believing it is a healthier choice than whiskey. Dr Singh clarified that the type of drink matters less than the volume. “Drinks that are clear, like wine, don't make alcohol safer. The amount you drink is what matters,” he noted.

Casual vs occasional alcohol consumption According to Mayo Clinic and several doctors, drinking alcohol in any amount is a health risk. However, some debate about the benefits of occasional drinking over casual drinking throughout the year.

Dr Singh opined that neither of the options should be encouraged.

“Neither is perfect, but drinking occasionally and with mindfulness is better than drinking all the time.”

Does that mean drinking heavily on Christmas Eve is better than drinking in moderation throughout the year? The doctor says “absolutely not”.

“People often drink too much during the holidays, which is harmful to the liver and heart. Drinking regularly, even in small amounts, can have a long-term effect on health. The best thing to do is to drink only occasionally, plan ahead and limit how much you drink.”

How to detoxify your body after the holiday season Mindfulness is a key factor in taking care of one's health.

If one chooses to drink this holiday season, following a few simple steps, such as increasing water intake, eating enough fibre, and reducing junk food consumption, can help the body detoxify.

“The liver is your body's natural detox system, so you should help it not overwork itself. Drinking enough water helps your body eliminate waste and keeps your metabolism functioning smoothly. Eating fresh fruits, vegetables and foods high in fibre helps digestion and takes some of the work off the liver. Cutting back on junk food and sugar helps the liver avoid additional stress. Sleep helps the body heal, and exercise helps blood flow,” advised Dr Singh.

But do we need any detoxifying water or medicines for quick recovery?

The doctor warned, “You don't need quick detox drinks and pills because your body already detoxes on its own.”