Article 370 starring Yami Gautam is set to release on Friday, February 23. Aditya Suhas Jambhale's directorial “Article 370" is based on the PMO's decision to revoke the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Board of Film Certification gave a U/A rating to the movie, which has an approved run time of 2 hours and 40 minutes. The film produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios production house presents a “powerful narrative inspired by true events that shaped the fate of Kashmir."

This political drama thriller film will be released in 1,500 cinema halls across 2,200 screens in India, according to early predictions. Its cast features Priyamani, Kiran Karmarkar and Arun Govil in significant roles along with Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar.

The trailer of Aditya Dhar’s feature production debut “Article 370" was released on February 8 at an event in Mumbai. At the launch of the film’s trailer, the director of the film said, “Article 370 is an India-centric film. It is an incredible story. It is one of the best stories I have ever heard."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a rally in Jammu on February 20 said that the upcoming movie about Article 370 will be useful for people to get the correct information. Tickets priced at a flat ₹99 on ‘Cinema Lovers Day’ which coincides with its release date, along with the promotion from PM Modi, could boost its Box Office collection on Day 1.

Moreover, advance bookings indicate promising numbers as the film’s early booking figures have even surpassed those of many Akshay Kumar films like “Mission Ranigunj" and “Selfiee". Thus, Pinkvilla predicts the film to mint around ₹4-5 crore net tomorrow.

This Hindi-language film had sold 11,000 tickets in PVRInox alone as of February 21 at 4:30 pm. As per a boxofficeadda report, Article 370 has sold 35,156 tickets so far for Day 1 across India, which is worth ₹39.68 lakh.

Yami Gautam, the protagonist, plays the role of an intelligence agent in the movie, which revolves around the takedown of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir by abolishing Article 370 which was previously granted special status. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Yami Gautam stated, “Poora ka Poora Kashmir, Bharat Desh ka hissa tha, hai aur rahega! #Article370Trailer Out Now! Releasing in cinemas on 23rd February."