Article 370 advance booking: Yami Gautam starrer rakes in ₹39.68 lakh even before its release
Article 370 starring Yami Gautam is set to release on Friday, February 23. Its release date coincides with ‘Cinema Lovers Day’ when tickets are priced at ₹99.
Article 370 starring Yami Gautam is set to release on Friday, February 23. Aditya Suhas Jambhale's directorial “Article 370" is based on the PMO's decision to revoke the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir.
The two-minute-and-40-second trailer shows Gautam being caught between the state's political mayhem due to its special status and highlights the challenges faced by the Indian Army.
