 Article 370 advance booking: Yami Gautam starrer rakes in ₹39.68 lakh even before its release | Mint
Thu Feb 22 2024 11:26:37
Article 370 advance booking: Yami Gautam starrer rakes in ₹39.68 lakh even before its release

 Livemint , Written By Fareha Naaz

Article 370 starring Yami Gautam is set to release on Friday, February 23. Its release date coincides with ‘Cinema Lovers Day’ when tickets are priced at ₹99.

Article 370 starring Yami Gautam is set to release tomorrow in 1500 cinema halls across 2200 screens in India. (Screengrab @ trailer)Premium
Article 370 starring Yami Gautam is set to release tomorrow in 1500 cinema halls across 2200 screens in India. (Screengrab @ trailer)

Article 370 starring Yami Gautam is set to release on Friday, February 23. Aditya Suhas Jambhale's directorial “Article 370" is based on the PMO's decision to revoke the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Board of Film Certification gave a U/A rating to the movie, which has an approved run time of 2 hours and 40 minutes. The film produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios production house presents a “powerful narrative inspired by true events that shaped the fate of Kashmir."

This political drama thriller film will be released in 1,500 cinema halls across 2,200 screens in India, according to early predictions. Its cast features Priyamani, Kiran Karmarkar and Arun Govil in significant roles along with Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar.

Also read: PM Modi says Article 370 movie ‘useful for people to get correct information’; actor Yami Gautam reacts

The trailer of Aditya Dhar’s feature production debut “Article 370" was released on February 8 at an event in Mumbai. At the launch of the film’s trailer, the director of the film said, “Article 370 is an India-centric film. It is an incredible story. It is one of the best stories I have ever heard."

Also read: Article 370 trailer: Netizens express excitement on X about Yami Gautam's Kashmir political thriller — check reactions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a rally in Jammu on February 20 said that the upcoming movie about Article 370 will be useful for people to get the correct information. Tickets priced at a flat 99 on ‘Cinema Lovers Day’ which coincides with its release date, along with the promotion from PM Modi, could boost its Box Office collection on Day 1.

Moreover, advance bookings indicate promising numbers as the film’s early booking figures have even surpassed those of many Akshay Kumar films like “Mission Ranigunj" and “Selfiee". Thus, Pinkvilla predicts the film to mint around 4-5 crore net tomorrow.

Also read: Cinema Lovers Day: Watch any movie for 99 at PVR INOX. List includes Article 370, TBMAUJ and Fighter

This Hindi-language film had sold 11,000 tickets in PVRInox alone as of February 21 at 4:30 pm. As per a boxofficeadda report, Article 370 has sold 35,156 tickets so far for Day 1 across India, which is worth 39.68 lakh.

Also read: Article 370: Film producers scramble to register related titles

Yami Gautam, the protagonist, plays the role of an intelligence agent in the movie, which revolves around the takedown of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir by abolishing Article 370 which was previously granted special status. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Yami Gautam stated, “Poora ka Poora Kashmir, Bharat Desh ka hissa tha, hai aur rahega! #Article370Trailer Out Now! Releasing in cinemas on 23rd February."

The two-minute-and-40-second trailer shows Gautam being caught between the state's political mayhem due to its special status and highlights the challenges faced by the Indian Army.

 

Published: 22 Feb 2024, 11:31 AM IST
