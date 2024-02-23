Article 370 reviews: Netizens hail Yami Gautam starrer movie, call it an ‘eye opener... must watch’
Article 370 audience reviews: Audience reviews for Bollywood movie Article 370 are mostly positive, with viewers praising the touching and eye-opening story.
Bollywood movie Article 370, starring Yami Gautam, Priyamani, Arun Govil, has been released in theatres. The movie directed by National Award-winning Aditya Suhas Jambhale is based on the PMO's decision to revoke the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir. Public reviews are out on social media platforms, and the movie is receiving mostly positive reviews from the audience.