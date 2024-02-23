Bollywood movie Article 370, starring Yami Gautam, Priyamani, Arun Govil, has been released in theatres. The movie directed by National Award-winning Aditya Suhas Jambhale is based on the PMO's decision to revoke the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir. Public reviews are out on social media platforms, and the movie is receiving mostly positive reviews from the audience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Check audience reviews here One user wrote, “It's the feel-good movie of the year – I found it very touching." A “feel-good" movie is one that makes you feel good, obviously! The word touching means that it affected you emotionally kudos Yami Gautam and team . What a film.. Eye opener. must watch film. #JaiHind"

Also Read: Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 1: Yami Gautam-Priyamani's movie likely to mint over ₹ 5 crores Another user from Canada wrote, “It is gripping yet simplistic and tells the most effective story in an entertaining manner. The drama holds your attention and Yami Gautam never disappoints, here her performance is Outstanding. It’s always great to see a charming actor in Yami Gautam who captures your attention even when they are just standing in the frame. Priyamani is parallel and gives gripping performance too. Easily the better movie of 2024 so far." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Article 370 not just a movie, it reflects emotions and Rashtraneeti over vested interests selfless sacrifices of numerous souls change after abrogation has affected only 3 names as was rightly addressed in Parliament. Itihaas banaane k liye itihaas likhna padta hai NayaBhaarat," posted another user.

Some other user wrote, “Omg. The story telling, Background music, the depiction of digging the facts. Way of explaining minute of details in so simple way. They blunt way of "calling a spade a spade". Touching upon some sensitive topic & female centric movie in real sense"

Also Read: OTT, theatres releases this week: From Article 370 to Poacher, films and series to watch Ex-JNU Student praises Article 370 movie Shehla Rashid, a former student leader at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), has praised the film Article 370 and said that the film tells the inside story of the bloodless removal of Article 370 without creating disharmony. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the ex-JNU student shared photos from the special screening and said, “Four stars to AdityaDharFilms’s 370 for casting (esp. Amit bhai), action sequences, strong female characters, and sensitivity. Tells the inside story of the bloodless removal of the paper wall named 370 without shrill rhetoric or creating disharmony. @yamigautam best wishes." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

