Yami Gautam's new Bollywood movie, Article 370, has been banned in Gulf countries. The ban is likely to hurt its earnings abroad. The movie has been doing well at the box office and has also earned good word of mouth.

The reasons for the ban have not been shared by the authorities. The Gulf ban is yet another setback for the Bollywood industry.

Also Read: Yami Gautam's Article 370 numbers surge over the weekend, rakes in ₹ 16.9 crore The movie mainly looks at common human experiences against the backdrop of difficult social and political situations in Kashmir. It talks about personal identity, hard times and the ability to bounce back, showing the hopes and problems of people in the valley and how India reacted with the abrogation of Article 370, which had given a special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

In December 2023, a team of five judges from India's Supreme Court agreed that the government was right to abrogate Article 370. They explained that that part of the Constitution was meant to be temporary and that the president had the authority to remove it.

Fighter was banned earlier The ban on Indian movies in Gulf countries may come as unexpected for many, especially because the region is popular for tourism and often hosts Bollywood film shoots. Bollywood plays a major role in entertaining people in the Gulf, which has a dedicated fan base for Hindi movies.

Also Read: Fake Instagram profiles of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's new-born baby Akaay explode on the internet Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's movie Fighter was earlier denied release in all Gulf countries except UAE. The movie, just like Article 370, deals with India–Pakistan border issues. The Pulwama attack and Balakot airstrike in 2019 are at the core of the Siddharth Anand directorial.

