 Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 1: Yami Gautam’s movie earns ₹5.75 crore, beats Vidyut Jamwal’s Crakk | Mint
Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 1: Yami Gautam’s movie earns ₹5.75 crore, beats Vidyut Jamwal’s Crakk

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 1: Yami Gautam's film 'Article 370' garners is facing off against Vidyut Jamwal's 'Crakk'.

Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 1: Yami Gautam in Article 370 movie (Screengrab from YouTube/JioStudios)
Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 1: Yami Gautam’s latest Bollywood movie, Article 370, is having a face-off with Vidyut Jamwal’s action film Crakk. On the release day (February 23), Article 370 collected 5.75 crore.

The movie, directed by Aditya Jambhale, is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Lokesh Dhar and Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar, who also happens to be Yami’s husband.

Also Read: PM Modi says Article 370 movie ‘useful for people to get correct information’; actor Yami Gautam reacts

The movie earlier received appreciation from Shehla Rasheed, a vocal critic of the Narendra Modi government's decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's autonomous status on August 5, 2019, and divide it into two Union Territories (UTs).

“Four stars to AdityaDharFilms’s 370 for casting (esp. Amit bhai), action sequences, strong female characters, and sensitivity. Tells the inside story of the bloodless removal of the paper wall named 370 without shrill rhetoric or creating disharmony. @yamigautam best wishes (sic)," the ex-JNU student posted on X (formerly Twitter) after apparently attending a special screening of the movie.

With the Lok Sabha elections around the corner, many are calling it a “propaganda" film in favour of the Modi government. Aditya Dhar’s directorial debut, Uri: The Surgical Strike, was also released shortly before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections (April-May 2019), on January 11 that year.

Yami earlier addressed the issue and told PTI, “ “If someone is calling it names... like 'propaganda', 'jingoism', and 'chest-thumping'... Any section that goes into theatres already thinking or carrying a preconceived notion that this is what it's about, you'll never be able to feel or enjoy the film."

Also Read: Article 370 reviews: Netizens hail Yami Gautam starrer movie, call it an ‘eye opener... must watch’

"There is no point in justifying the film to them. I don't think the audience thinks about these things. This film is for the majority of the audience and we make films for the audience," she added.

Article 370 vs Crakk

At this moment, Yami Gautam’s action-drama is winning the battle against Crakk. Vidyut Jamwal’s action film managed to earn 4 crore on Day 1.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

Published: 24 Feb 2024, 09:34 AM IST
