Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 2: Yami Gautam's movie beats Vidyut Jamwal’s Crakk, mints ₹7.5 crore
Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 2: Yami Gautam’s starrer movie managed to amass ₹7.5 crore net as it registered 26.58 percent Hindi occupancy.
Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 2: Yami Gautam’s starrer Bollywood movie, Article 370, is facing competition from Vidyut Jamwal’s action thriller film Crakk. However, on Day 2 as well, the movie managed to override Crakk which amassed ₹2.75 crore on its second day.
Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a social media post on X giving ratings of different agencies said, “Congratulations to the Makers & entire team..70 saal ki ladai ko mila sitaron bhara salaam!"
Sumit Kadel in another post stated, “#Article370 makes an impressive debut at the box office, poised for a robust weekend of ₹20 cr +. Day 1 - ₹5.50 cr nett."
Yami Gautam, the protagonist, plays the role of an intelligence agent in the movie, which revolves around the takedown of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir by abolishing Article 370 which was previously granted special status.
The Central Board of Film Certification gave U/A rating to the movie, which has an approved run time of 2 hours and 40 minutes. The film produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios features Priyamani, Kiran Karmarkar and Arun Govil in significant roles along with Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar as the lead.
