Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 2 : Yami Gautam’s starrer Bollywood movie, Article 370, is facing competition from Vidyut Jamwal’s action thriller film Crakk. However, on Day 2 as well, the movie managed to override Crakk which amassed ₹2.75 crore on its second day.

According to estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film managed to rake in ₹13.4 crore net within its two-day run in theatres.

The film opened with a collection of ₹5.9 crore net. On Day 2, it managed to amass ₹7.5 crore net. This marks a 27.12% increase in box office collection from the previous day.

Article 370 starring Yami Gautam and Vidyut Jammwal's Crakk were released on Friday, February 23. Aditya Suhas Jambhale's directorial “Article 370" is based on the PMO's decision to revoke the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir.

Considering global box office trends, the film raked in ₹2 crore in the overseas market and ₹6.6 crore gross in the domestic market, taking its worldwide box office collection to ₹8.6 crore, as per early estimates of Day 1.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) stated, "#Article370 proves *all* calculations and estimations wrong by a wide margin… Packs an EXCELLENT TOTAL on Day 1, benefitting, to an extent, due to the discounted ticket rates [ ₹ 99/-] on #CinemaLoversDay… Fri ₹ 6.12 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice

Will be interesting to see how #Article370 fares on Sat - Sun, since it will be back to regular ticket rates… The audience feedback tilts heavily towards positive side and that’s a big plus."