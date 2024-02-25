Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 2: Yami Gautam’s starrer Bollywood movie, Article 370, is facing competition from Vidyut Jamwal’s action thriller film Crakk. However, on Day 2 as well, the movie managed to override Crakk which amassed ₹2.75 crore on its second day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film managed to rake in ₹13.4 crore net within its two-day run in theatres.

The film opened with a collection of ₹5.9 crore net. On Day 2, it managed to amass ₹7.5 crore net. This marks a 27.12% increase in box office collection from the previous day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 1: Yami Gautam’s movie earns ₹ 5.75 crore, beats Vidyut Jamwal’s Crakk Article 370 starring Yami Gautam and Vidyut Jammwal's Crakk were released on Friday, February 23. Aditya Suhas Jambhale's directorial “Article 370" is based on the PMO's decision to revoke the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir.

Also read: Crakk Box Office Collection Day 2: Vidyut Jammwal's movie trails behind Article 370, mints ₹ 2.75 crore Considering global box office trends, the film raked in ₹2 crore in the overseas market and ₹6.6 crore gross in the domestic market, taking its worldwide box office collection to ₹8.6 crore, as per early estimates of Day 1.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) stated, "#Article370 proves *all* calculations and estimations wrong by a wide margin… Packs an EXCELLENT TOTAL on Day 1, benefitting, to an extent, due to the discounted ticket rates [ ₹ 99/-] on #CinemaLoversDay… Fri ₹ 6.12 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Will be interesting to see how #Article370 fares on Sat - Sun, since it will be back to regular ticket rates… The audience feedback tilts heavily towards positive side and that’s a big plus."

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a social media post on X giving ratings of different agencies said, “Congratulations to the Makers & entire team..70 saal ki ladai ko mila sitaron bhara salaam!" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sumit Kadel in another post stated, “#Article370 makes an impressive debut at the box office, poised for a robust weekend of ₹20 cr +. Day 1 - ₹5.50 cr nett."

Yami Gautam, the protagonist, plays the role of an intelligence agent in the movie, which revolves around the takedown of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir by abolishing Article 370 which was previously granted special status. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Article 370 reviews: Netizens hail Yami Gautam starrer movie, call it an ‘eye opener... must watch’ The Central Board of Film Certification gave U/A rating to the movie, which has an approved run time of 2 hours and 40 minutes. The film produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios features Priyamani, Kiran Karmarkar and Arun Govil in significant roles along with Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar as the lead.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!