Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 4: Yami Gautam's new movie passes Monday test, earns ₹31.8 crore worldwide
Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 4: Yami Gautam's movie Article 370 has earned ₹3.25 crore on Monday, totaling ₹26.15 crore in India.
Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 4: Yami Gautam's new Bollywood movie, Article 370, managed to pass the Monday test and earned ₹3.25 crore net at the box office. The movie, directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, has received positive responses from critics and audiences alike.