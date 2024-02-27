Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 4: Yami Gautam's new movie passes Monday test, earns 31.8 crore worldwide

Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 4: Yami Gautam's new movie passes Monday test, earns 31.8 crore worldwide

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 4: Yami Gautam's movie Article 370 has earned 3.25 crore on Monday, totaling 26.15 crore in India.

Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 4: Yami Gautam plays the protagonist in Aditya Suhas Jambhale's movie

Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 4: Yami Gautam's new Bollywood movie, Article 370, managed to pass the Monday test and earned 3.25 crore net at the box office. The movie, directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, has received positive responses from critics and audiences alike.

The movie opened on February 23 with 5.9 crore net collections. With strong word of mouth, the movie went on mint great numbers during the weekend. On Saturday, the movie earned 7.4 crore net. Next, it did a business of 9.6 crore net on Sunday. So far, the movie has raked in 26.15 crore net in India.

Also Read: Karan Johar's film, ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki….’ to release in April; Check date here

With an overseas collection of 5 crore and the India gross box office at 26.8 crore, Article 370 has managed to collect 31.8 crore so far.

The numbers are highly impressive since, as per some media reports, the movie was made with only 20 crore. Yami Gautam's husband Aditya Dhar, known for directing Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar, is one of the producers of the movie.

Meanwhile, the movie is facing a roadblock abroad as it has been banned in Gulf countries. While authorities are yet to disclose the reason behind it, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's movie Fighter was also banned earlier in the Gulf countries except in the UAE. Both movies deal with with India–Pakistan border issues.

Article 370 vs Crakk

Yami Gautam’s latest movie has been winning against Crakk. Vidyut Jamwal’s new action thriller, reportedly made with 45 crore, has minted 9.72 crore net in India and earned 3 crore overseas. Against Article 370’s 31.8 crore, Crakk has managed to earn 12.95 crore.

Also Read: Tributes pour as Aamir Khan's Dangal co-star Suhani Bhatnagar passes away at 19

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.