Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 5: Yami Gautam's new movie continues to do well, earns ₹36 crore worldwide

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 5: Article 370, Yami Gautam's latest movie, continues to perform well at the box office, earning ₹29.40 crore net in India.

Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 5: Yami Gautam's latest movie has been performing well (Screengrab from YouTube/JioStudios)Premium
Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 5: Article 370, Yami Gautam's latest movie, has been doing consistent business at the box office since its release. After having passed the Monday test and earned 3.25 crore net on February 27, the Bollywood movie earned 3.25 crore net on Tuesday as well.

The movie was released on February 23 and collected 5.9 crore net in India. With strong word of mouth, the movie went on mint great numbers in the domestic market during the weekend. 

On Saturday, the movie earned 7.4 crore net. After that, it did a business of 9.6 crore net on Sunday. So far, the movie has raked in 29.40 crore net in India.

Article 370 is helmed by debutant director Aditya Suhas Jambhale. It is produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The movie has received positive response from critics and audiences alike.

With an overseas collection of 5.4 crore and the India gross box office at 30.6 crore, Article 370 has managed to collect 36 crore worldwide so far. The movie earlier faced a roadblock as it got banned in Gulf countries, potentially affecting its overseas numbers.

Article 370 vs Crakk

Yami Gautam’s latest movie has been winning against Crakk. Vidyut Jamwal’s new action thriller, reportedly made with 45 crore, has been earning at a much-slower rate. 

It minted 10.71 crore net in India so far. Against Article 370’s 36 crore, Crakk has managed to earn 12.1 crore.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 28 Feb 2024, 07:12 AM IST
