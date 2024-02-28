Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 5: Yami Gautam's new movie continues to do well, earns ₹36 crore worldwide
Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 5: Article 370, Yami Gautam's latest movie, continues to perform well at the box office, earning ₹29.40 crore net in India.
Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 5: Article 370, Yami Gautam's latest movie, has been doing consistent business at the box office since its release. After having passed the Monday test and earned ₹3.25 crore net on February 27, the Bollywood movie earned ₹3.25 crore net on Tuesday as well.