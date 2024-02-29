Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 6 : Yami Gautam starrer Bollywood movie ‘Article 370’ performance has been steady at the Box office even on weekdays as claimed by Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel. The movie managed to mint ₹44.60 crore worldwide by the fifth day despite being banned in Gulf countries.

Yami Gautam's action-packed six-day film managed to rake in ₹32.62 crore net during its first six days in theatres, according to estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. On Day 6, February 28, the movie minted ₹3.17 crore net when its overall Hindi occupancy was registered at 12.59 percent. Wednesday's registered estimates mark a slight downfall of 3.94 percent as compared to the previous day's numbers when it raked in ₹3.3 crore.

On Day 1, the political thriller opened with a collection of ₹5.9 crore net and outpaced its rival Crakk which was released on Friday, February 23. Moreover, Article 370 has managed to outnumber Crakk on all days since its release. During its first weekend, the film minted ₹17 crore net.

While considering global box office trends, it was found that Aditya Suhas Jambhale's helmed film raked in ₹6 crore in the overseas market even though it experienced a ban in Gulf countries. ‘Article 370’ collected ₹34.6 crore gross in the domestic market, taking its worldwide box office collection to ₹40.6 crore, as per early estimates of Day 6.

The makers of the film, Jio Studios, and B62 Studios, in a social media post on Instagram, revealed that the film has earned ₹44.60 crore net worldwide as per data registered until Day 5.

Film's producer, Aditya Dhar, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) expressing his gratitude over the overwhelming response stated, "Thank you so much to each and everyone who took out time from their busy schedules to watch our film. Really happy to see it resonating so beautifully with our audience! Please go and watch it at a theatre near you if you haven’t already, it will not disappoint you."