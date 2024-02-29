Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 6: Yami Gautam's movie rakes in ₹44.60 crore worldwide despite Gulf ban
Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 6: The movie 'Article 370' earned ₹44.60 crore worldwide by the fifth day as per Jio Studios and B62 Studios
Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 6: Yami Gautam starrer Bollywood movie ‘Article 370’ performance has been steady at the Box office even on weekdays as claimed by Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel. The movie managed to mint ₹44.60 crore worldwide by the fifth day despite being banned in Gulf countries.
Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel, giving a box office collection of Article 370, in a social media post on X said, "Steady as it goes! #Article370 continues its impressive run, adding ₹3.55 crores nett on Tuesday. With a total of ₹32.60 Crores NBOC in India."
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a social media post on X stated, “#Article370 is trending very well on weekdays… Tue is at par with Mon, says it all 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻… Fri 6.12 cr, Sat 9.08 cr, Sun 10.25 cr, Mon 3.60 cr, Tue 3.55 cr. Total: ₹32.60 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."
Yami Gautam, the protagonist, plays the role of an intelligence agent in the movie, which revolves around the takedown of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir by abolishing Article 370 which was previously granted special status.
The Central Board of Film Certification gave a U/A rating to the movie, which has an approved run time of 2 hours and 40 minutes. The film features Priyamani, Kiran Karmarkar, and Arun Govil in significant roles with Yami Gautam in the lead.
