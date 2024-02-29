Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 6: The movie 'Article 370' earned ₹ 44.60 crore worldwide by the fifth day as per Jio Studios and B62 Studios

Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 6: Yami Gautam starrer Bollywood movie 'Article 370' performance has been steady at the Box office even on weekdays as claimed by Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel. The movie managed to mint ₹44.60 crore worldwide by the fifth day despite being banned in Gulf countries.

Yami Gautam's action-packed six-day film managed to rake in ₹32.62 crore net during its first six days in theatres, according to estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. On Day 6, February 28, the movie minted ₹3.17 crore net when its overall Hindi occupancy was registered at 12.59 percent. Wednesday's registered estimates mark a slight downfall of 3.94 percent as compared to the previous day's numbers when it raked in ₹3.3 crore.

Also read: Crakk Box Office Collection Day 5: Vidyut Jammwal film mints ₹ 1.01 crore as Mumbai, Delhi drive numbers On Day 1, the political thriller opened with a collection of ₹5.9 crore net and outpaced its rival Crakk which was released on Friday, February 23. Moreover, Article 370 has managed to outnumber Crakk on all days since its release. During its first weekend, the film minted ₹17 crore net.

Also read: Old movies in new avatar, theatres bank on re-releases to boost sales While considering global box office trends, it was found that Aditya Suhas Jambhale's helmed film raked in ₹6 crore in the overseas market even though it experienced a ban in Gulf countries. ‘Article 370’ collected ₹34.6 crore gross in the domestic market, taking its worldwide box office collection to ₹40.6 crore, as per early estimates of Day 6.

Also read: Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 5: Yami Gautam's new movie continues to do well, earns ₹ 36 crore worldwide The makers of the film, Jio Studios, and B62 Studios, in a social media post on Instagram, revealed that the film has earned ₹44.60 crore net worldwide as per data registered until Day 5.

Film's producer, Aditya Dhar, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) expressing his gratitude over the overwhelming response stated, "Thank you so much to each and everyone who took out time from their busy schedules to watch our film. Really happy to see it resonating so beautifully with our audience! Please go and watch it at a theatre near you if you haven't already, it will not disappoint you."

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel, giving a box office collection of Article 370, in a social media post on X said, "Steady as it goes! #Article370 continues its impressive run, adding ₹3.55 crores nett on Tuesday. With a total of ₹32.60 Crores NBOC in India."

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a social media post on X stated, “#Article370 is trending very well on weekdays… Tue is at par with Mon, says it all 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻… Fri 6.12 cr, Sat 9.08 cr, Sun 10.25 cr, Mon 3.60 cr, Tue 3.55 cr. Total: ₹32.60 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

Yami Gautam, the protagonist, plays the role of an intelligence agent in the movie, which revolves around the takedown of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir by abolishing Article 370 which was previously granted special status.

The Central Board of Film Certification gave a U/A rating to the movie, which has an approved run time of 2 hours and 40 minutes. The film features Priyamani, Kiran Karmarkar, and Arun Govil in significant roles with Yami Gautam in the lead.

