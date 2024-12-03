On December 4, India and the European Space Agency (ESA) will launch Proba-3, the world's first precision formation-flying mission, to study the Sun's corona by simulating an artificial eclipse.

India is set to play a pivotal role in creating an 'artificial' solar eclipse with the launch of the PSLV-C59/Proba-3 mission on December 4. Scheduled for lift-off at 4:06 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, this groundbreaking mission will enable scientists to simulate an eclipse in space, unlocking unprecedented opportunities for solar research.

The Proba-3 mission, developed by the European Space Agency (ESA) in collaboration with ISRO, aims to demonstrate precision formation flying in orbit. The mission involves two spacecraft, the Coronagraph Spacecraft (CSC) and the Occulter Spacecraft (OSC), which will operate in tandem to block sunlight and create an artificial eclipse. This configuration will allow scientists to study the Sun's corona in detail, offering a 100-fold increase in observation time compared to natural eclipses.

This mission marks a significant milestone in India's growing space capabilities and the global collaboration between ISRO and the European Space Agency (ESA).

The PSLV-C59 launch vehicle will carry two ESA satellites, approximately 550kg in weight, into a highly elliptical orbit. This mission is part of ESA’s "In-Orbit Demonstration (IOD)" initiative, aimed at showcasing advanced formation-flying capabilities in space.

"The PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 Mission, the 61st flight of PSLV and the 26th using PSLV-XL configuration, is set to carry ESA's PROBA-3 satellites (~550kg) into a highly elliptical orbit," ISRO posted on X.

The mission will demonstrate "precise formation flying," according to ISRO, and involves two spacecraft: the Coronagraph Spacecraft (CSC) and the Occulter Spacecraft (OSC). These spacecraft will be launched together in a stacked configuration, with one satellite positioned above the other.

PSLV, India’s trusted workhorse launch vehicle, continues to excel with this mission. The PSLV-C59 is designed to complete a four-stage launch, with a total mass of around 320 tonnes. Notably, this vehicle is recognised for its precision and reliability, both critical for international space missions.

"This mission exemplifies the trusted precision of PSLV and the collaboration of NSIL (NewSpace India Limited), ISRO, and ESA," ISRO stated, emphasising the importance of global cooperation in advancing space technology.

The PSLV-C59 launch will follow the successful PSLV-C58 mission earlier this year, which deployed the XPOSAT satellite for advanced space-based research.