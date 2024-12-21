Renowned for his devotional art – featuring figures like Wahe Guru, Siya Ram and more – artist Shintu Maurya shocked his audience on Instagram recently by unveiling his latest artwork on Mia Khalifa. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a video, posted in November 2024 on Instagram, Maurya is seen crafting an unusual artwork of former adult film actress Mia Khalifa.

Looking into the details of the video, Maurya used very unconventional materials for creating his art. One may think he would use traditional tools like paintbrush or standard colours, but Maurya took an Indian toilet commode and parts of a toilet cleaner bottle, bringing his artwork to life.

To create his masterpiece, he cut the toilet bottle into pieces and strategically arranged them on the Indian toilet seat.

Maurya placed these fragments in such a way that its shadow cast on the wall formed a clear image of Mia Khalifa.

Posting the video, Maurya wrote, "Thukra Ke Mera Pyar."

Following the video was posted, it garnered over 4.7 lakh likes and multiple comments.

Here are a few comments: One wrote, "bhai me to apko sirf artist samjhe the ap legend. Nikle."

Another said, "Khalifa ke liye special seat."

A third wrote, "India mai telent ki kami nahi hai bhaii."

"Justice for Mia Khalifa," commented the fourth.

"Kitne bigad gya hai yrr shintu Kaha gya wo school wala masoom Bacha," a fifth commented.

About Mia Khalifa: Mia Khalifa, a Lebanese-American social media celebrity, was a former adult film actress.

She was born in Lebanon's Beirut on 10 February 1993, but moved to the United States. There she pursued a degree in History at the University of Texas at El Paso.

She gained popularity in 2014 after she entered in the adult movie industry, but it lasted for few months only.

After leaving the adult movie industry, she now is reinventing herself as social media influencer and activist.