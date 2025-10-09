Aryan Khan case: Sameer Wankhede breaks silence on ‘leaking’ Shah Rukh Khan’s WhatsApp chat, ‘What is wrong in those?’

Sameer Wankhede, during an exclusive chat with HT City, revealed his take on allegedly leaking his WhatsApp chat with Shah Rukh Khan.

“There was a writ petition which I had filed before the Hon’ble Bombay High Court. In that writ I had to present some evidence in front of the court. So why will I 'leak' it? I will bring it to the Hon’ble Court. What is my motive in “leaking” those things?” asked Sameer Wankhede.

The “WhatsApp leak” goes back to 2023, when the CBI filed a corruption case against the ex-NCB officer. In July 2025, the CBI told the Bombay High Court that it would complete its investigation within three months.

“In any case, those things will be coming out when any arguments will be happening. So what is the intention to leak? And, what is wrong in those chats? The matter is before the honorable High Court,” Wankhede told HT City.

“Along with that, I've given 65B certificate also. So why leaking and doing all those things? It is my job, which I presented to the honourable court,” he added.

A 65B certificate is a self-declaration attested by a responsible official. It confirms that the electronic record was produced, stored and retrieved in a lawful, reliable manner using a specific computer or device.

Shah Rukh Khan’s leaked WhatsApp messages In May 2023, CNBC TV18 revealed what Shah Rukh Khan allegedly wrote to Wankhede on WhatsApp around 10 days after his son had been arrested. According to the publication, the-then NCB officer attached the chats in his petition in a ₹25-crore extortion case against him.

SRK allegedly wrote to Wankhede:

"You are a good man. Please be kind to my son. My son will break as a human being. I can only plead and beg you as a father. Please. You promised you will reform my child. I would never stand in front of what you are doing. I have just believe in your goodness (sic)."

"Get your guys to go slow for Gods sake. I swear I will stand by you at all times to come and assist you with what all you are trying to achieve good. It's a man's promise and you know me enough to know I am good for it. I beg you to please have mercy in me and my family. We are a simple set of people and my son has been a bit wayward, but he doesn't deserve being in a jail like a hardened criminal. You also know that. Please have a heart man, please I beg you. (sic)"

"I beg you man, please don't let him be in that jail. He will break as a human being. His spirit will be destroyed because of some vested people. You promised you will reform my child not put him in a place where he may come out completely battered and broken. (sic)"

In May 2021, Aryan Khan was given a clean chit in the Mumbai cruise drugs case.