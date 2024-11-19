Aryan Khan to debut as director with Netflix series, confirms Shah Rukh Khan; ‘time to pass baton?’, ask netizens

Shah Rukh announced the debut of his son Aryan Khan as a director with a new Netflix series slated to release in 2025.

The show will be produced by Gauri Khan and created and directed by Aryan Khan.

“It’s a special day when a new story is being presented for the audience. Today is even more special as @RedChilliesEnt and Aryan Khan embark on their journey to showcase their new series on @NetflixIndia,” Shah Rukh Khan wrote on X.

“Here’s to untamed story telling….controlled chaos…gutsy scenes and lots and lots of fun and emotions. Go forth and entertain people Aryan and remember, There’s No business like Show business!!” he added.

"Witness Bollywood like never before… on Netflix!

Presenting Aryan Khan’s directorial debut in an all-new series, coming soon!"

Social media users expressed their anticipation for the new Netflix series and Aaryan's debut as a director.

“Excited to see what @RedChilliesEnt and Aryan Khan have created! Here’s to bold storytelling and unforgettable moments. Wishing you all the best for this new journey on @NetflixIndia," commented one user.

Another user said, “What a comeback for Aryan and you! You deserve nothing but love and then some. Godspeed. Onwards and upwards.”

“So good to see that he is not forcing his son to do something which he don't like. He didn't forced him to be an actor like other actor actresses done with their children (sic)," added another.

“So it’s time to pass the baton?” one of the users asked Shah Rukh Khan.

“The prince is hopefully ready to take forward the empire! Let’s go!” said one of the users on X.