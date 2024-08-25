Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan is preparing to debut as a director for a web series titled Stardom. In a recent interview, actor Manoj Pahwa, who is among the cast, shared his thoughts about collaborating with Aryan on the set.

He said he was not allowed to speak much about the web-series. It is about about the Bollywood movie industry, he said.

When asked if there was any similarity between Shah Rukh and Aryan, the actor said it was obvious that a son would be like his father.

“He is a young boy who is quite hard-working. It was a lot of fun working with him. The process was long but enjoyable,” the actor said about Aryan Khan.

“As we all have heard Shah Rukh Khan is a workaholic. I’ve seen it myself that he works for 18-20 hours a day. Aryan has the same quality,” Pahwa said.

In December 2022, Aryan shared that he had completed writing his debut script. Red Chillies Entertainment, owned by SRK and Gauri Khan, is producing the project. Filming finished in May. The show features actors Sunny Deol and Mona Singh.

The actor also spoke about SRK. According to him, the Baadshah of Bollywood shows so much love and respect to his co-actors that it seems like they have known each other since childhood. Khan comes and sees people off with a lot of respect. And, the same quality is there Aryan as well, Pahwa added.

Respecting elders… “Respecting elders, taking care of them…it’s a wonderful quality. Shah Rukh used to come and check if Aryan was treating us well or not,” Pahwa said.

The actor also mentioned that Aryan used to get his tiffin from Mannat. When he liked the food, Aryan would get him food from home on a daily basis.