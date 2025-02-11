As Daaku Maharaaj awaits OTT release, check the box office collection of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Telugu movie

Daaku Maharaaj's OTT release on Netflix is highly anticipated, though unconfirmed. The Telugu film had a strong opening with 30.2 crore but saw a decline in earnings over the weeks.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated11 Feb 2025, 01:31 PM IST
As Daaku Maharaaj awaits OTT release, check the box office collection of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Telugu movie(Screengrab from YouTube/Aditya Music GAANE)

There is massive interest around Daaku Maharaaj OTT release date. Media reports suggest it will be released on Netflix even though no confirmation has come yet. Meanwhile, let’s take a look at the box office collection of the Telugu movie, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela and Bobby Deol.

The state-wise box office collection of Daaku Maharaaj shows a massive opening, with 30.2 crore on Day 1, largely driven by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana ( 27.25 crore). The first week was strong, accumulating 78.8 crore, with APTG leading at 72.2 crore, followed by Karnataka at 4.95 crore.

By Week 2, the film’s earnings dropped significantly to 20.05 crore, with APTG still contributing 18.55 crore. Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and the Rest of India added minor amounts.

Kerala had no earnings throughout the run. The downward trend continued into Week 3, with 6.32 crore, and Week 4 ended with a mere 2.26 crore.

Regional performance varied. While APTG contributed the highest with 98.41 crore, Karnataka managed 6.46 crore, and Tamil Nadu earned 76 lakh. Other regions, including the Rest of India ( 1.8 crore), had minimal earnings.

With a total gross collection of 107.43 crore, Daaku Maharaaj had a blockbuster opening but failed to sustain momentum. The film’s declining trend suggests a weak hold beyond its initial audience, mainly relying on APTG’s market strength.

Is Daaku Maharaaj a box-office success?

As per Koimoi, the Telugu movie was made with a budget of 100 crore. While it may seem like Daaku Maharaaj has reached its break-even point, one must remember the tricky nature of the entertainment business.

To break even, a movie must typically make at least twice its production budget. If a movie costs 100 crore, it would need to gross at least 200 crore at the box office to cover production and marketing expenses. However, this number can vary depending on the film's budget and distribution deals.

Disclosure: Box-office numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

First Published:11 Feb 2025, 01:31 PM IST
