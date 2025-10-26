‘As eldest son of Sarabhai family...,’ Actor Sumeet Raghavan breaks down remembering ‘dad’ Satish Shah in heartfelt post

Actor Sumeet Raghvan, who portrayed Sahil Sarabhai in the classic sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, broke down while remembering his ‘dad’ Satish Shah in a heartfelt post on Instagram.

Veteran actor Satish Shah died of kidney failure in Mumbai on Saturday, October 25. He was 74.

Sumeet acknowledged the condolence messages pouring in on social media on the demise of Indravadan Sarabhai, and said that as the elder son of the Sarabhai family, “I accept them”.

“Love you satish kaka..Love you dad…We all love you and miss you Indu..narad muniiiii,” he wrote in the caption of his post.

‘There was only one Indravadan’ Heartbroken by the passing of Satish Shah, Sumeet shared an emotional video on social media, saying that the veteran actor was not only a co-star but also the heart and soul of their Sarabhai family.

Fighting back tears, Sumeet reminisced about how the 2004 show, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, ended after 70 episodes, but even 21 years later, it remains the heartbeat of its fans.

The actor shared that, even today, people continue to identify with the characters from the show. “People come up to us and say, ‘I’m the Sahil of my house,’ or ‘this one behaves just like Monisha,’” he shared with a bittersweet smile.

However, he said, “But no one ever says, ‘this is the Indravadan of our home,’ because there was only one — Satish Kaka.”

‘Safe travels, Dad’ The actor said that the on-screen Sarabhai family shared a very close bond and would always talk to each other as Sahil, Monisha, Rosesh, Dad, and Mom, rather than Sumeet, Rupali, or Rajesh.

With his voice trembling with emotion, Sumeet said, “The head of the Sarabhai family, our most senior member, has left us. He had been struggling for some time. Finally, life can be very cruel.”

“To all the fans sending condolences to the Sarabhai family, as the eldest son, I accept them,” he said.

With a very heavy heart, ‘Sahil’ ended his message with, “And to Dad, I just want to say — safe travels, Dad. See you on the other side.”

‘Lost my father…’: Rajesh Kumar aka Rosesh Rajesh Kumar, who played Rosesh, the younger son of the Sarabhai family, also shared a strong emotional bond with Satish Shah, whom he also called his father figure.