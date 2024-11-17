As Jake Paul defeats Mike Tyson in Netflix boxing match, netizens say ‘Simpsons predicted this’ | Viral Video

As 27-year-old social media star Jake Paul defeated 58-year-old Mike Tyson in a controversial fight on Sunday, it sparked claims that the match was rigged in Paul's favor. Soon after, fans flooded social media with reactions, even sharing a viral Simpsons clip where Homer Simpson knocks out Tyson in a boxing match.

65 million viewers watched Tyson-Paul match Netflix Inc.’s foray into live sports streaming with the boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul drew a massive global audience that peaked at 65 million viewers but resulted in thousands of complaints from viewers about connection problems and frozen screens.

“We crashed the site,” said Paul, 27, after claiming victory over the 58-year-old Tyson. “This is the biggest event.”

In an internal company memo seen by Bloomberg News, Chief Technology Officer Elizabeth Stone said the bout drew a maximum of 65 million viewers at any one time, rivaling some of the most-watched sporting events.

Some of those viewers took to social media to vent their frustration over glitches in streaming the highly-anticipated showdown. More than 100,000 users reported network issues on the Downdetector website throughout the livestreaming, commenting on slow buffering and network issues. Even boxer Evander Holyfield was struggling to hear the host of the show when he was asked about his infamous fight with Tyson.

Netflix declined to comment on the overall outcome of the event.

The company’s biggest live-streaming event is part of its ambition to boost its fledgling advertising business. Netflix has been investing in its live-event capabilities for mega spectacles like the boxing match after earlier livestreaming missteps such as the Love Is Blind reunion debacle. The platform ran a teaser for upcoming NFL games on Christmas Day during Friday’s bout.