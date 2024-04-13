Prince William has found a “second" mother. While people may assume it’s Queen Camilla, the wife of William’s father King Charles, that’s not the case. It’s none other than Carole Middleton, as per the Daily Mirror. The Prince of Wales was earlier seen with his mother-in-law at a pub. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An insider has disclosed to the British tabloid that Kate Middleton’s mother has become like a “second mum" for the prince. Carole, 69, has been supporting Kate as she is undergoing her cancer treatment.

Also Read: ‘No way back’ for Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle as relationship has turned too ‘poisonous’ Carole, along with her husband Mike, has been staying with the Royal Family since Easter. They are reportedly residing at Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prince William was earlier seen with his mother-in-law at a pub in Norfolk while the Princess of Wales stayed at home during her cancer recovery. It was a “very low-key" affair with hardly any “great fanfare".

“He just walked in and through the pub. He appeared to be with Carole Middleton. There was no sign of Catherine, who is being treated for an undisclosed form of cancer,' The Daily Mail reported.

William and Kate have had an unusually-quiet Easter break since Kate made her cancer diagnosis public via a video. She was diagnosed with cancer after having undergone abdominal surgery. The cancer, however, is reportedly not connected with the surgery. The type of cancer, nevertheless, has not been disclosed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Future of British Monarchy 'hangs by a thread that is Kate Middleton' The Prince and the Princess of Wales did not take part in the Easter Sunday service hosted by King Charles. Neither did they join other Royals in the traditional get-together in Windsor. They spent Easter with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

William, George seen at football match Last night, William was seen with Prince George as he went to watch Aston Villa FC play against LOSC Lille at the UEFA Europa Conference League. William’s beloved team won the match 2-1.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!