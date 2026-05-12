As NTA cancels NEET 2026 exam, storm of criticism erupts online: ‘Is this a school exam... we paid ₹9.5k’

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination held on May 3 amid allegations of a paper leak, leaving nearly 24 lakh candidates restless and anxious. The cancellation came after “guess papers” matching over 100 questions in Chemistry and Biology were allegedly circulated and sold for up to ₹7,30,000, prompting a probe by the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) into the alleged irregularities.

Students have taken to the streets to protest against the NTA’s decision, while many have also expressed their frustration on social media.

‘2024 was a disaster, and now 2026 is a repeat’ For many students, the cancellation was not unexpected. What shocked them more was the feeling that the system had once again fallen into the same crisis within just two years.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why was the NEET UG 2026 examination cancelled? ⌵ The NEET UG 2026 examination was cancelled by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 3 due to allegations of a paper leak. "Guess papers" with over 100 questions from Chemistry and Biology were allegedly circulated and sold, prompting an investigation. 2 What actions has the NTA taken regarding the cancelled NEET UG 2026 exam? ⌵ The NTA has decided to cancel the NEET UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3 and will re-conduct it on dates to be notified separately. All candidature details and examination-centre preferences remain valid, and no additional fee will be charged, with existing fees to be refunded. 3 How are overseas candidates affected by the NEET UG 2026 cancellation? ⌵ Candidates appearing from overseas centres are concerned about whether the examination will be re-conducted at their locations and how the changes might affect their schedules. They have raised questions about the logistics and impact on their other examination timelines. 4 What is the NTA's statement on the NEET UG 2026 re-examination registration? ⌵ The NTA has stated that no fresh registration will be required for the re-conducted NEET UG 2026 examination. Candidate data and chosen centres from the May 2026 cycle will be carried forward, and fees already paid will be refunded. 5 How did the NTA conduct the NEET UG 2026 exam on May 3 despite alleged irregularities? ⌵ The NTA reportedly exercised a "full security protocol" for the NEET UG 2026 exam, including GPS-tracked vehicles, AI-assisted CCTV surveillance, and biometric verification. However, allegations of irregularities surfaced after investigators found similarities between circulated questions and the actual exam.

“2024 was a disaster, and now 2026 is a repeat. This isn't just a leak; it's a systemic failure. For how many years will students pay the price for NTA's incompetence? Re-conducting the exam is a bandage, not a cure. We need accountability, not just a new date,” a user shared on X.

“It is not fair to someone who has been working for this for the last 3 years. Is this errorless? Is this our school exam that you are going to re-conduct the examination for 26 lakh aspirants?” another wrote.

“Imagine sacrificing your teenage years just for the exam authority to say: Oops, retry,” read one comment.

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Another read, “w** re-exam?? NTA should not be able to conduct more exams now; an independent body should replace it. students r suffering from mental trauma, and they r just playing with futures. It’s not a trial and error experiment.”

Also Read | NEET UG Answer Key 2026: How to download NEET UG answer key PDF

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) also reacted to the controversy, tweeting: “FAIMA demand immediate accountability for this paper leak. We will not stay silent. Exemplary punishment is the only way forward.”

What are overseas candidates worried about? The cancellation has also created confusion among candidates appearing from overseas examination centres. Many students from Gulf countries raised concerns over whether the examination would be conducted again at their centres and how the changes would affect their schedules.

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“Will it be conducted again in the Gulf centres as well? We have paid around ₹9.5k

Also Read | NTA cancels NEET 2026 exam held on 3 May amid probe over paper leak

, and most of us are writing other examinations in Gulf countries as well. What about the NRI kids in the Gulf?” an aspirant asked.

The National Testing Agency said that all candidature details and examination-centre preferences submitted for the May 2026 session would remain valid. Candidates will not have to register again, and no additional examination fee will be charged. The agency also stated that examination fees already paid would be refunded.

However, several logistical concerns still remain unresolved for students outside India, especially those managing multiple entrance examination schedules in different countries.

What did NTA say about the re-examination? “On the basis of the inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with the central agencies, and the investigative findings shared by the law enforcement agencies and in order to ensure that there is transparency in the system, the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026, and to re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified separately," the NTA said in its press release dated 12 May.

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The agency urged candidates and parents to rely only on official channels and ignore unverified reports circulating on social media.

NTA also issued helpline numbers 011-40759000 and 011-69227700, along with the email ID neet-ug@nta.ac.in.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.