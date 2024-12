At 91, Asha Bhosle continues to dazzle audiences worldwide, recently performing in Dubai alongside Sonu Nigam. Her rendition of Karan Aujla's Tauba Tauba, complete with signature dance moves, captivated fans and drew praise from fellow artists, reaffirming her status as a music legend.

Asha Bhosle, at the age of 91, continues to captivate audiences worldwide with her electrifying performances. At a recent concert in Dubai, the legendary singer once again proved that age is no barrier to embracing new trends.

The Dubai concert, also featuring singer Sonu Nigam, showcased Asha Bhosle’s enduring charm and adaptability. Known for her incredible range and ability to experiment with different genres, Asha remains a beloved figure in Indian music.

During the event, Asha Bhosle delighted the crowd by singing Karan Aujla's Tauba Tauba, a popular track from the Bollywood film Bad Newz, directed by Anand Tiwari.

Dressed elegantly in a white sari, she not only performed the song but also recreated the signature dance move made famous by Vicky Kaushal in the film. The audience erupted in applause, celebrating her versatility and playful spirit.

Videos of the performance quickly went viral, drawing admiration from fans and fellow artists alike. Karan Aujla, the song’s lyricist and composer, took to Instagram to express his gratitude.

While sharing a video clip from the concert, Karan described Asha Bhosle as a "living Goddess of music" and shared how humbled he felt that a song he wrote at 27 was performed by her with such grace.

He called the moment “truly iconic" and credited it as a major inspiration to continue creating memorable music. Karan added that the 91-year-old sang the song “better than me".

Karan Aujla on Asha Bhosle “The living Goddess of music just performed tauba tauba, a song written by a kid who grew up in a small village, with no music background and no knowledge of musical instruments. A melody made by someone who doesn't play any instrument," Karan wrote about Asha Bhosle in a separate Instagram story.

"This song has received a lot of love and recognition amongst not only fans but also music artists, but this moment is truly iconic and one I will never forget. I am truly blessed and thankful. This has really inspired me to keep giving you all such melodies and create more memories together," he added.