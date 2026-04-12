Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar: India’s iconic singer-sisters connected in death - here’s how

In an extraordinary and almost surreal coincidence, sisters Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar - voices that shaped the music industry - passed away on the same day and at the same age. Asha Bhosle, 92, died on Sunday, March 12, while Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on February 6, 2022, which was also a Sunday, after being diagnosed with Covid-19.
After news of Bhosle’s death broke, a throwback photograph of the sisters began doing the rounds on social media. The photo was originally shared by Bhosle in 2022. The monochrome image captures the two sisters posing for the camera.
Sharing the image, Asha Bhosle reminisced about their childhood days, writing, “Bachpan ke din bhi kya din the. Didi and I,” followed by a heart emoji. The post is now being widely reshared by fans on social media.
Asha Bhosle began her singing career at the early age of nine in 1943. By that time, her elder sister, Lata Mangeshkar, had already carved a name for herself in the music industry. Throughout the 1950s, Asha was often introduced primarily as “Lata’s sister”. Despite delivering several superhit numbers, she was largely limited to a certain type of songs - mainly dance numbers and cabaret tracks. However, as new composers emerged, things began to turn in Bhosle’s favour. They started placing their trust in the younger Mangeshkar sister, and Asha proved them right.
From Piya Tu Ab To Aa Ja (Caravan) to Yeh Mera Dil (Don), Dum Maaro Dum (Hare Rama Hare Krishna), and O Haseena Zulfowali (Teesri Manzil), Asha Bhosle dominated the dance number genre in Bollywood for over two decades.
During the 1960s and 1970s, her voice became synonymous with screen icon Helen. If a film featured a song picturised on Helen, it was almost certain that Asha was behind the microphone. While she explored other musical styles, this genre became her defining signature.
In the 1980s, many critics believed that Asha Bhosle was more limited compared to Lata Mangeshkar; however, she soon proved them wrong with her outstanding performance in Umrao Jaan.
Her talent was further highlighted in Mera Kuch Saamaan from Ijazat, a composition that earned her widespread recognition and another National Award.
Asha Bhosle’s personal journey was as unconventional as her career. At the age of 16, she defied her family’s wishes and eloped with Ganpatrao Bhosle, who was significantly older. The marriage, however, was short-lived. She returned to her maternal home with two children and another on the way. The couple separated in 1960, but Asha chose to retain the surname “Bhosle”, which eventually became her identity.
In 1980, she once again followed her heart by marrying legendary composer R. D. Burman. Despite opposition due to their age difference and family reservations, Asha stood firm in her decision, reflecting her independent spirit both on and off the stage.
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.