Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar: India’s iconic singer-sisters connected in death - here’s how

In an extraordinary and almost surreal coincidence, sisters Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar - voices that shaped the music industry - passed away on the same day and at the same age. Asha Bhosle, 92, died on Sunday, March 12, while Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on February 6, 2022, which was also a Sunday, after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

After news of Bhosle’s death broke, a throwback photograph of the sisters began doing the rounds on social media. The photo was originally shared by Bhosle in 2022. The monochrome image captures the two sisters posing for the camera.

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Sharing the image, Asha Bhosle reminisced about their childhood days, writing, “Bachpan ke din bhi kya din the. Didi and I,” followed by a heart emoji. The post is now being widely reshared by fans on social media.

Asha Bhosle began her singing career at the early age of nine in 1943. By that time, her elder sister, Lata Mangeshkar, had already carved a name for herself in the music industry. Throughout the 1950s, Asha was often introduced primarily as “Lata’s sister”. Despite delivering several superhit numbers, she was largely limited to a certain type of songs - mainly dance numbers and cabaret tracks. However, as new composers emerged, things began to turn in Bhosle’s favour. They started placing their trust in the younger Mangeshkar sister, and Asha proved them right.

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Also Read | Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar: Heartbroken fans mourn the loss of Asha Bhosle

The queen of dance numbers From Piya Tu Ab To Aa Ja (Caravan) to Yeh Mera Dil (Don), Dum Maaro Dum (Hare Rama Hare Krishna), and O Haseena Zulfowali (Teesri Manzil), Asha Bhosle dominated the dance number genre in Bollywood for over two decades.

During the 1960s and 1970s, her voice became synonymous with screen icon Helen. If a film featured a song picturised on Helen, it was almost certain that Asha was behind the microphone. While she explored other musical styles, this genre became her defining signature.

In the 1980s, many critics believed that Asha Bhosle was more limited compared to Lata Mangeshkar; however, she soon proved them wrong with her outstanding performance in Umrao Jaan.

Her talent was further highlighted in Mera Kuch Saamaan from Ijazat, a composition that earned her widespread recognition and another National Award.

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A personal life marked by bold choices Asha Bhosle’s personal journey was as unconventional as her career. At the age of 16, she defied her family’s wishes and eloped with Ganpatrao Bhosle, who was significantly older. The marriage, however, was short-lived. She returned to her maternal home with two children and another on the way. The couple separated in 1960, but Asha chose to retain the surname “Bhosle”, which eventually became her identity.

In 1980, she once again followed her heart by marrying legendary composer R. D. Burman. Despite opposition due to their age difference and family reservations, Asha stood firm in her decision, reflecting her independent spirit both on and off the stage.