Asha Bhosle passes away: Music industry mourns loss of legendary singer as family prepares for final tribute

Asha Bhosle passes away: Iconic singer Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92. Indian music mourned the loss of the greatest vocalists of modern times. The singer was rushed to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on Saturday evening after she experienced respiratory issues.

Earlier, Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle issued a statement claiming that her grandmother was admitted to hospital “due to extreme exhaustion” and a “chest infection.” Bhosle's son, Anand, confirmed the news about his mother's death on Sunday afternoon. Asha Bhosle's last rites will be performed tomorrow where her family and others will pay final tribute.

Why really happened to Asha Bhosle?

Breach Candy Hospital Doctor Pratit Samdani in an interview with ANI revealed that the singer died due to multi-organ failure.

Track latest updates about Asha Bhosle's family, final rites and other details here