Subscribe
Live Update

Asha Bhosle passes away: Music industry mourns loss of legendary singer as family prepares for final tribute

Asha Bhosle passes away: Music industry lost a gem and an iconic playback singer recently with Asha Bhosle's death. Check updates about her family, final rites and other details here

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated12 Apr 2026, 01:23:20 PM IST
Singer Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92.
Singer Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92.(Sunil Khandare | ANI)

Asha Bhosle passes away: Iconic singer Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92. Indian music mourned the loss of the greatest vocalists of modern times. The singer was rushed to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on Saturday evening after she experienced respiratory issues.

Earlier, Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle issued a statement claiming that her grandmother was admitted to hospital “due to extreme exhaustion” and a “chest infection.” Bhosle's son, Anand, confirmed the news about his mother's death on Sunday afternoon. Asha Bhosle's last rites will be performed tomorrow where her family and others will pay final tribute.

Why really happened to Asha Bhosle?

Breach Candy Hospital Doctor Pratit Samdani in an interview with ANI revealed that the singer died due to multi-organ failure.

Track latest updates about Asha Bhosle's family, final rites and other details here

Advertisement
Follow updates here:
12 Apr 2026, 01:23:20 PM IST

Asha Bhosle passes away: When did Asha Bhosale breathe her last?

Breach Candy Hospital Doctor Pratit Samdani said, "Asha Bhosale breathed her last today in Breach Candy Hospital. She passed away due to multi-organ failure," ANI reported.

12 Apr 2026, 01:20:42 PM IST

Asha Bhosle passes away: ‘Multi-organ failure’ claims iconic singer's life

Breach Candy Hospital Doctor Pratit Samdani in an interview with ANI revealed that the singer died due to multi-organ failure.

12 Apr 2026, 01:15:46 PM IST

Asha Bhosle passes away: Ashish Shelar reacts to Asha Bhosle's death | Watch

Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar reacted to legendary singer Asha Bhosle's death.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
HomeNewsTrendsAsha Bhosle passes away: Music industry mourns loss of legendary singer as family prepares for final tribute
Read Next Story