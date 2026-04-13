Asha Bhosle funeral rites: Cremation today at 4 PM with full state honours, public can pay last respects from 11 AM

Asha Bhosle funeral rites: Iconic singer Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday, 12 April, due to a cardiac arrest and multiple-organ failure.
Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar said the legendary singer will be cremated with full state honours on Monday, April 13. Those who wish to pay their homage to the Bhosle will be allowed time at her Lower Parel residence before the funeral, he said.
Her son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed, saying, “Those who wish to pay their last respects can visit her residence tomorrow at 11 am. The last rites will be performed tomorrow at 4 pm at Shivaji Park crematorium.”
Asha Bhosle, legendary playback singer and Padma Vibhushan awardee, passed away in Mumbai on Sunday at the age of 92, marking the end of an era in Indian music.
She died at Breach Candy Hospital, where she had been admitted on Saturday, April 11, following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. Reports mentioned that she also suffered a cardiac arrest.
Confirming the cause of death, Dr Pratit Samdani said, “Asha Bhosale breathed her last today in Breach Candy Hospital. She passed away due to multi-organ failure.”
Born in 1933, Asha Bhosle began her musical journey at a young age and rose to prominence in the 1950s. Over her career spanning decades, she recorded thousands of songs across multiple Indian languages, ranging from classical and ghazals to cabaret, pop, and folk.
Her passing marks the end of an era in Indian music history.
Track the latest updates about Asha Bhosle's final rites and more here
“It’s truly sad to learn about Asha Tai’s passing… her voice has been one of the pillars of Indian cinema,” Shah Rukh Khan.
Artist paid tribute to late Asha Bhosle through sand art at Puri beach.
Asha Bhosle and RD Burman's love story began in an unusual place—a recording studio—but of course, it suited them perfectly. Read more about them here.
Asha Bhosle had her lead debut at the age of 79. Check details here.
Legendary singer Asha Bhosle was last seen publicly at the wedding reception of Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar, in Mumbai on March 5.
In an extraordinary and almost surreal coincidence, sisters Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar passed away on the same day and at the same age. Read more here.
Legendary singer and India's beloved Tai, Asha Bhosle fell silent, leaving behind the iconic legacy of the Mangeshkar family which shaped the Indian cinema and music for over generations. Read more here.
Loved ones, fans and the general public will be able to pay their last respects to Asha Bhosle from 11 am to 3 pm at her home in Lower Parel
Asha Bhosle will be cremated with full state honours at 4 PM at Shivaji Park, Mumbai
“Asha Bhosale away due to multi-organ failure,” Dr Pratit Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital said.