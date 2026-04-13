Asha Bhosle funeral rites: Cremation today at 4 PM with full state honours, public can pay last respects from 11 AM

Asha Bhosle funeral rites: Iconic singer Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday, 12 April, due to a cardiac arrest and multiple-organ failure.

Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar said the legendary singer will be cremated with full state honours on Monday, April 13. Those who wish to pay their homage to the Bhosle will be allowed time at her Lower Parel residence before the funeral, he said.

Her son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed, saying, “Those who wish to pay their last respects can visit her residence tomorrow at 11 am. The last rites will be performed tomorrow at 4 pm at Shivaji Park crematorium.”

How did Asha Bhosle die?

Asha Bhosle, legendary playback singer and Padma Vibhushan awardee, passed away in Mumbai on Sunday at the age of 92, marking the end of an era in Indian music.

She died at Breach Candy Hospital, where she had been admitted on Saturday, April 11, following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. Reports mentioned that she also suffered a cardiac arrest.

Confirming the cause of death, Dr Pratit Samdani said, “Asha Bhosale breathed her last today in Breach Candy Hospital. She passed away due to multi-organ failure.”

Asha Bhosle – The Legend

Born in 1933, Asha Bhosle began her musical journey at a young age and rose to prominence in the 1950s. Over her career spanning decades, she recorded thousands of songs across multiple Indian languages, ranging from classical and ghazals to cabaret, pop, and folk.

Her passing marks the end of an era in Indian music history.

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