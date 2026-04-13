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Asha Bhosle funeral rites: Cremation today at 4 PM with full state honours, public can pay last respects from 11 AM

Asha Bhosle funeral rites: Those who wish to pay their homage to Asha Bhosle will be allowed time at her residence before the funeral. Last rites will be performed at 4 pm.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur, Sneha Biswas
Updated13 Apr 2026, 07:46:06 AM IST
Asha Bhosle was an actress before delivering legendary songs; then, she had her lead debut at 79: Did You Know?
Asha Bhosle was an actress before delivering legendary songs; then, she had her lead debut at 79: Did You Know? (Screengrab from YouTube/Eros Universe Showtime)

Asha Bhosle funeral rites: Iconic singer Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday, 12 April, due to a cardiac arrest and multiple-organ failure.

Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar said the legendary singer will be cremated with full state honours on Monday, April 13. Those who wish to pay their homage to the Bhosle will be allowed time at her Lower Parel residence before the funeral, he said.

Her son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed, saying, “Those who wish to pay their last respects can visit her residence tomorrow at 11 am. The last rites will be performed tomorrow at 4 pm at Shivaji Park crematorium.”

How did Asha Bhosle die?

Asha Bhosle, legendary playback singer and Padma Vibhushan awardee, passed away in Mumbai on Sunday at the age of 92, marking the end of an era in Indian music.

She died at Breach Candy Hospital, where she had been admitted on Saturday, April 11, following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. Reports mentioned that she also suffered a cardiac arrest.

Confirming the cause of death, Dr Pratit Samdani said, “Asha Bhosale breathed her last today in Breach Candy Hospital. She passed away due to multi-organ failure.”

Asha Bhosle – The Legend

Born in 1933, Asha Bhosle began her musical journey at a young age and rose to prominence in the 1950s. Over her career spanning decades, she recorded thousands of songs across multiple Indian languages, ranging from classical and ghazals to cabaret, pop, and folk.

Her passing marks the end of an era in Indian music history.

Track the latest updates about Asha Bhosle's final rites and more here

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13 Apr 2026, 07:46:06 AM IST

Asha Bhosle’s son requests fans to avoid gathering at Shivaji Park

“At 4 pm, her last rites will be performed at the crematorium. I request people not to gather there, as there are chances of overcrowding,” Asha Bhosle's son Anand Bhosle said.

13 Apr 2026, 07:25:01 AM IST

Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Asha Bhosle's passing

Vivek Agnihotri said on X, “Just woke up to learn about Asha Tai…. felt like this only when Pancham da had died.”

13 Apr 2026, 07:22:40 AM IST

When Indira Gandhi met Asha Bhosle

A throwback picture of Asha Bhosle with former PM Indira Gandhi resurface on social media.

13 Apr 2026, 07:17:53 AM IST

Vir Das reacts to Asha Bhosle's death

“Rest in peace to a legend. There are so many wonderful great Asha Bhosle songs,” Vir Das posted on X (Twitter).

13 Apr 2026, 07:15:05 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan recalls memories with Asha Bhosle

“It’s truly sad to learn about Asha Tai’s passing… her voice has been one of the pillars of Indian cinema,” Shah Rukh Khan.

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13 Apr 2026, 07:11:48 AM IST

Fan pays tribute to Asha Bhosle

Artist paid tribute to late Asha Bhosle through sand art at Puri beach.

13 Apr 2026, 07:09:02 AM IST

Asha Bhosle and RD Burman: A love story written in music

Asha Bhosle and RD Burman's love story began in an unusual place—a recording studio—but of course, it suited them perfectly. Read more about them here.

13 Apr 2026, 07:05:37 AM IST

Do you know Asha Bhosle was also actress?

Asha Bhosle had her lead debut at the age of 79. Check details here.

13 Apr 2026, 07:01:12 AM IST

When was Asha Bhosle's last appearance?

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle was last seen publicly at the wedding reception of Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar, in Mumbai on March 5.

13 Apr 2026, 06:59:38 AM IST

Vidya Balan and Urmila Matondkar visit Asha Bhosle's family

13 Apr 2026, 06:56:07 AM IST

Usha Uthup reacts to Asha Bhosle's death

13 Apr 2026, 06:53:39 AM IST

Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar: Here's how the sisters connected in death

In an extraordinary and almost surreal coincidence, sisters Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar passed away on the same day and at the same age. Read more here.

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13 Apr 2026, 06:51:38 AM IST

End of an era: India's fav ‘Tai’ Asha Bhosle dies at 92

Legendary singer and India's beloved Tai, Asha Bhosle fell silent, leaving behind the iconic legacy of the Mangeshkar family which shaped the Indian cinema and music for over generations. Read more here.

13 Apr 2026, 06:45:36 AM IST

Asha Bhosle funeral rites: When can public pay last respects?

Loved ones, fans and the general public will be able to pay their last respects to Asha Bhosle from 11 am to 3 pm at her home in Lower Parel

13 Apr 2026, 06:45:36 AM IST

Asha Bhosle funeral rites: When and where will she be cremated?

Asha Bhosle will be cremated with full state honours at 4 PM at Shivaji Park, Mumbai

13 Apr 2026, 06:45:36 AM IST

Asha Bhosle funeral rites: Cause of death?

“Asha Bhosale away due to multi-organ failure,” Dr Pratit Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital said.

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