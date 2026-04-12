Asha Bhosle health update: It's not cardiac arrest, granddaughter Zanai clarifies what happened to the 92-year-old

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle is currently getting treated at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after a health scare. One of the most celebrated playback singers in Indian music history, Asha Bhosle was rushed to the hospital on Saturday evening, 11 April, after her health deteriorated due to extreme exhaustion and chest infection. Earlier reports indicated that the 92-year-old was rushed for medical treatment after she suffered cardiac arrest, but granddaughter Zanai Bhosle dismissed such reports.

Zanai Bhosle clarifies what happened to the 92-year-old iconic singer While sharing Asha Bhosle's health update, Zanai Bhosle sought privacy during this difficult time and said that her grandmother is undergoing treatment as she shared optimism over her recovery and progress.

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Taking to Instagram, Zanai Bhosle wrote, “My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively.”

Born in Goar, Maharashtra Younger sister of the legendary singer late Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle was born on 8 September 1933 in the small hamlet of Goar in Sangli ina prominent Mangeshkar family. She grew up the musical family of Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, who was Marathi and Konkani, and his Gujarati wife, Shevanti.

Her soprano voice, often credited for her versatility, is known for melodious ghazals, bhajans, traditional Indian classical music, folk songs, qawwalis, and Rabindra Sangeet apart from her work on film and pop music.

The legendary singer has performed in over 20 Indian and foreign languages with over 12,000 songs recorded in her career. Asha Bhosle been the voice for many leading ladies, including Meena Kumari, Madhubala, Zeenat Aman, Kajol, Urmila Matondkar and South actors like Padmini and Vyjayanthimala.

Accolades and awards 'Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar', 'In Ankhon Ki Masti','Dil Cheez Kya Hai', 'Piya Tu Ab to Aaja', 'Duniya Mein Logon Ko', and ‘Zaara Se Jhoom Loon Main’ are some of her famous and popular soundtracks. She has even given live performances in India and abroad.