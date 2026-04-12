Asha Bhosle health update: It's not cardiac arrest, granddaughter Zanai clarifies what happened to the 92-year-old

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle is currently getting treated at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after a health scare. One of the most celebrated playback singers in Indian music history, Asha Bhosle was rushed to the hospital on Saturday evening, 11 April, after her health deteriorated due to extreme exhaustion and chest infection. Earlier reports indicated that the 92-year-old was rushed for medical treatment after she suffered cardiac arrest, but granddaughter Zanai Bhosle dismissed such reports.

Zanai Bhosle clarifies what happened to the 92-year-old iconic singer While sharing Asha Bhosle's health update, Zanai Bhosle sought privacy during this difficult time and said that her grandmother is undergoing treatment as she shared optimism over her recovery and progress.

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Also Read | Singer Asha Bhosle admitted to Mumbai hospital after suffering cardiac arrest

Taking to Instagram, Zanai Bhosle wrote, “My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively.”

Born in Goar, Maharashtra Younger sister of the legendary singer late Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle was born on 8 September 1933 in the small hamlet of Goar in Sangli ina prominent Mangeshkar family. She grew up the musical family of Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, who was Marathi and Konkani, and his Gujarati wife, Shevanti.

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Her soprano voice, often credited for her versatility, is known for melodious ghazals, bhajans, traditional Indian classical music, folk songs, qawwalis, and Rabindra Sangeet apart from her work on film and pop music.

The legendary singer has performed in over 20 Indian and foreign languages with over 12,000 songs recorded in her career. Asha Bhosle been the voice for many leading ladies, including Meena Kumari, Madhubala, Zeenat Aman, Kajol, Urmila Matondkar and South actors like Padmini and Vyjayanthimala.

Accolades and awards 'Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar', 'In Ankhon Ki Masti','Dil Cheez Kya Hai', 'Piya Tu Ab to Aaja', 'Duniya Mein Logon Ko', and ‘Zaara Se Jhoom Loon Main’ are some of her famous and popular soundtracks. She has even given live performances in India and abroad.

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Several accolades and awards recognized her significant contribution to the music industry. In 2008, she was honoured with Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour, after receiving Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000. Other honours include Banga Bibhushan (2018) and Maharashtra Bhushan (2021). Acknowledging her as the most-recorded artist in music history, her name was included in Guinness Book of World Records in 2011.

About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.