‘Ashamed’ Indian man's post on Kuala Lumpur goes viral: ‘No potholes, top class civic sense, clean air...’

Like most Indians, this man was sure that India was developed enough and looked down upon those who chose to settle abroad. However, after a fine trip to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, the man was stunned by how organised the city was, without potholes and immense civic sense, and said he was “ashamed” by the condition of Indian cities.

In a now-viral Reddit post, an Indian tourist shared his disbelief about the sheer difference in the availability of basic amenities in the two countries and said that it is sad to see that Indians have given up on their governments.

In a fairly lengthy post, the man shared that he went on an unplanned vacation to Malaysia after having to cancel his Vietnam trip due to heavy rains. “…and to be frank, we had very low expectations,” he said.

However, upon landing in Kuala Lumpur, the Indian tourist had a complete change of heart: “God! Oh my, I have always advocated against the Idea of Indians settling abroad but suddenly I felt bad for those foreigners who visit India for vacations or the NRIs who have to return India due to various reasons.”

“The KL city looked very well planned and organised, no potholes on roads, no politicians' photos or banners, cleanliness everywhere, top-class civic sense, great quality of life, clean air and helpful people,” the post read.

He then shared that he was ashamed that Indians are too distracted by petty issues while the world around them is developing.

“I'm ashamed because we have kind of given up on our government bodies and maintain very low expectations. Even though we have all the resources and the potential to be great, we struggle for basic amenities,” he wrote in the viral post.

“We are too distracted among ourselves over petty issues and find happiness and joy in our IPL or T20 wins, worshipping celebrities or are busy celebrating our favourite politician and never holding them accountable,” he added.

Disheartened, the man said, “Don't wanna be all negative but honestly, I have kind of lost hope and seeing the present circumstances, the goal looks very far away.”

Here's how social media users reacted: Several Indian netizens shared similar experiences during trips abroad and said, “Every Indian is one vacation away from a reality check.”

“I visited Japan as my first international country from Delhi. Man, I expected shockers but the magnitude of it...I wasn't prepared for it,” an Indian tourist shared.

Social media users compared different countries, such as Japan, Singapore, Istanbul, and Sri Lanka, and said they were better in every sense.

“Sri Lanka is cleaner and people have better civic sense. People follow rules in developed countries because of a collective responsibility and a sense of order. We Indians lack any sense of collective living and social responsibility. Worse yet, if you follow the rules people actually get agitated and pick fights,” said a user.