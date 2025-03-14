Ashish Chanchlani makes public appearance on Holi after India’s Got Latent controversy | Watch video

Ashish Chanchlani makes public appearance: Following the India's Got Latent row, comedian Ashish Chanchlani made a public appearance for the first time, as he was seen heading to a Holi party in Mumbai, on Friday.

In a paparazzi video shared on Instagram, Ashish Chanchlani was seen heading to a Holi party in Mumbai, accompanied by director Abhishek Kapoor and Pragya Kapoor. The trio was spotted making their way to the celebration in the city.

Advertisement

Ashish Chanchlani in India's Got Latent Ashish Chanchlani had even pulled out of a Valentine's Day event, which was scheduled to be held few days after Samay Raina's show came under the scanner.

Following the controversy, he made his first public appearance on Holi.

Ashish Chanchlani summoned The comedian had got involved in the India's Got Latent controversy, following Ranveer Allahbadia's obscene ‘watch your parents have **x’ remark on the show.

On March 11, Ashish Chanchlani appeared before the National Commission for Women for questioning in connection with the derogatory remarks.

Despite facing backlash, Chanchlani's lawyers had argued that he did not make any controversial statements and should not be held responsible for remarks made by others.

In response to the allegations, Ashish Chanchlani also took legal action. He approached the Supreme Court, seeking to have the case dismissed or transferred to Mumbai after an FIR was filed in Guwahati.

Advertisement

On February 27, Guwahati Police questioned Chanchlani in connection with the India's Got Latent case. The Gauhati High Court had granted him interim bail on February 18.

Supreme Court allows Ranveer Allahbadia to resume The Ranveer Show Recently, the Supreme Court allowed Ranveer Allahbadia to resume airing ‘The Ranveer Show’ subject to maintaining standards of decency in his shows.