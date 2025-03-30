Ashish Chanchlani’s ‘love you, but…’ comment on Ranveer Allahbadia’s Instagram ‘rebirth’ post grabs eyeballs

Ranveer Allahbadia, a popular YouTuber who goes by the name BeerBiceps announced his comeack via an Instagram post on Sunday. “A new blessed chapter begins- rebirth”, Ranveer Allahbadia has posted attaching five images. On the same post, fellow comedian Ashish Chanchlani commented, "Love you, But…'

‘Next time you are meeting me please don’t crack jokes near me" Chanchlani added.

Ranveer Allahbadia Announces ‘Rebirth’ Ranveer Allahbadia, the host of The Ranveer Show, has announced his comeback to podcasting after a tumultuous hiatus. The controversy surrounding his appearance on India's Got Latent had left fans and critics alike wondering if the curtains had closed on his illustrious career.

However, in true phoenix-like fashion, Allahbadia has emerged from the ashes, promising a "new blessed chapter" in his life and a more responsible approach to content creation.

In a heartfelt video titled "Let's Talk," Ranveer Allahbadia expressed his gratitude to supporters who stood by him during this challenging time. He candidly reflected on his journey, describing the forced break as an opportunity for growth and learning.

The influencer, known for his engaging podcasts, has vowed to use his platform more responsibly, especially given his significant influence on younger audiences.

Allahbadia has one simple request: "Give me one more chance."

Ranveer Allahbadia was granted permission y the Supreme Court to continue his podcast, albeit with a stern warning to keep his content squeaky clean.

'Don't crack jokes near me' Ashish Chanchlani lauded Ranveer Allahbadia's comeback and quipped, “Love you, But next time you are meeting me please don't crack jokes near me”, hinting at the India's Got Latent controversy both of them were embroiled in.

Ashish Chanchlani, a YouTuber, found himself in a spot of bother after appearing on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent. The controversy, which erupted in January 2025, was sparked by Ranveer Allahbadia's "unseemly" question to a young contestant.

The remark, which left many aghast, was akin to a verbal grenade, prompting widespread outrage and a flurry of FIRs against the panelists, including Ashish Chanchlani.

Despite his legal team's assertions that Chanchlani was merely a judge and not the culprit behind the offending comment, Ashish has been navigating a rather tricky situation.

In a heart-to-heart with his fans, Ashish Chanchlani shared an emotional video on Instagram, expressing his determination to weather the storm. With a dash of his signature wit, he quipped about being tired from traveling across India, but his tone turned serious as he urged his followers to stand by him during this challenging time.

